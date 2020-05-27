Australian blockchain project Power Ledger has partnered with Thai Digital Energy Development (TDED).

The partnership will leverage distributed ledger technology (DLT) in the energy trading space.

Power Ledger is among the pioneers to apply blockchain in P2P energy trading, says TDED exec.

Power Ledger, an Australian energy trading software firm, has partnered with Thai Digital Energy Development (TDED) to leverage distributed ledger technology (DLT) in the energy trading space. According to the partnership terms, the two organizations will develop a blockchain-based digital energy business that will enable peer-to-peer (P2P) energy trading and environmental commodity trading solutions in Thailand.

Earlier, Power Ledger had run trials of its platform in Thailand with state-controlled renewable energy firm BPCG. The TDED is a joint venture between BPCG and the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) of Thailand. It is working to transform the power business in the country and decentralize the market.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Jemma Green, co-founder and Executive Chairman, Power Ledger, said:

Blockchain-enabled transactive energy solutions including peer-to-peer (P2P) energy trading, virtual power plants as well as renewable energy certificates and carbon credits trading will be the key to establishing economically viable renewable energy markets. Our partnership with TDED will allow us to accelerate our efforts to promote distributed digital energy markets in Thailand.

Bundit Sapianchai, President at TDED, said:

Power Ledger is among the very first pioneers to apply blockchain technology in peer-to-peer energy trading and trading RECs. Such expertise in state-of-the-art technology will help materialize TDED’s goal in the development of digital energy products and services, as well asmaking clean energy more accessible to people.

Power Ledger will provide its blockchain solutions for four clean power projects at the BCPG Group as part of the new deal. The initiatives are part of a “Sandbox Project” of Thailand’s Office of Energy Regulatory Commission, aiming to increase the use of renewable energy. One of these projects is focused on energy and carbon management at the 12MW Smart Campus at Chiang Mai University in northern Thailand.