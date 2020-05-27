- Australian blockchain project Power Ledger has partnered with Thai Digital Energy Development (TDED).
- The partnership will leverage distributed ledger technology (DLT) in the energy trading space.
- Power Ledger is among the pioneers to apply blockchain in P2P energy trading, says TDED exec.
Power Ledger, an Australian energy trading software firm, has partnered with Thai Digital Energy Development (TDED) to leverage distributed ledger technology (DLT) in the energy trading space. According to the partnership terms, the two organizations will develop a blockchain-based digital energy business that will enable peer-to-peer (P2P) energy trading and environmental commodity trading solutions in Thailand.
Earlier, Power Ledger had run trials of its platform in Thailand with state-controlled renewable energy firm BPCG. The TDED is a joint venture between BPCG and the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) of Thailand. It is working to transform the power business in the country and decentralize the market.
Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Jemma Green, co-founder and Executive Chairman, Power Ledger, said:
Blockchain-enabled transactive energy solutions including peer-to-peer (P2P) energy trading, virtual power plants as well as renewable energy certificates and carbon credits trading will be the key to establishing economically viable renewable energy markets.
Our partnership with TDED will allow us to accelerate our efforts to promote distributed digital energy markets in Thailand.
Bundit Sapianchai, President at TDED, said:
Power Ledger is among the very first pioneers to apply blockchain technology in peer-to-peer energy trading and trading RECs. Such expertise in state-of-the-art technology will help materialize TDED’s goal in the development of digital energy products and services, as well asmaking clean energy more accessible to people.
Power Ledger will provide its blockchain solutions for four clean power projects at the BCPG Group as part of the new deal. The initiatives are part of a “Sandbox Project” of Thailand’s Office of Energy Regulatory Commission, aiming to increase the use of renewable energy. One of these projects is focused on energy and carbon management at the 12MW Smart Campus at Chiang Mai University in northern Thailand.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD lacks strong resistance levels as bulls fight back
BTC/USD had a bullish start to Wednesday as the price went up slightly from $8,842.65 to $8,863.25. As per the daily confluence detector, there is a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside, so further growth can be expected.
ETH/USD drops below the upward trending line
ETH/USD had a bullish start to Wednesday as the price went up slightly from $201 to $201.55. This followed a bearish Tuesday, wherein the price fell below the upward trending line.
XRP/USD bulls start strong as the price trends inside the green Ichimoku cloud
XRP/USD continues to consolidate below the $0.20-level. The SMA 50 is about to cross over the SMA 20 to chart a bearish cross. The MACD shows that the market momentum remains bearish.
XTZ/USD stalls ahead of symmetrical triangle breakout eyeing $3.00
Tezos has lost almost 5% of its value in the last seven days amid the struggle to hold above $2.5 and step past $3.00. XTZ/USD lagging triangle breakout could culminate in losses likely to test $2.50 support.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen
Bitcoin attempted a recovery towards $10,000 but ended up at $9,100. The first digital asset printed the second red candle on a weekly chart. It is an alarming signal for the long-term bull as BTC may be vulnerable to deeper losses.