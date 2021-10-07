Ether is currently on a roll. The coin has unsurprisingly followed Bitcoin to its current high, ensuring that investors get massive gains. A lot plays into the current ETH boom for sure. Investors remember that the asset had been on a massive high before the market downturn. So, many of them are hoping that it can get back to those highs soon.

There was a lot of hype about the crypto market and its performance in October. In fact, several analysts have predicted big gains for the fourth quarter. October started quite well on that note, with coins surging since the start of the month. As expected, all of this is only fueling optimism among investors as things stand.

Being one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, ETH is currently getting massive traction. Investors are especially happy about the possibility of a massive jump. But, as many know, this won’t just happen. Several things will need to be in place for ETH to make the type of jumps that investors expect, and we’ll look into some of them below:

Rising inflation for the dollar

On the first of the month, the United States Commerce Department shared a report on consumer spending. The report showed that personal consumption expenditures rose by 0.3 percent. The index is the preferred measure of inflation for the Federal Reserve, and its 0.3 percent jump in August was a 3.6 percent jump year-on-year.

The data showed that core inflation in the United States was its highest in three decades. As expected, this isn’t quite the best. However, it could also be a benefit for crypto investors.

Most speculators believe that cryptocurrencies are a hedge against inflation. So, it is no surprise that Bitcoin’s price rose as inflation did as well. As expected, Ether is expected to see jumps as well.

At the same time, Ether’s 30-day average correlation with Bitcoin sat at about 0.89 when the month started. Both coins are highly correlated at this point, and Ether moving in tandem with Bitcoin is an expected occurrence.

Of course, this suggests that Ether’s price will depend on future increases in inflation numbers. As things stand, the United States appears to be in the final stages of its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. If there are more economic storms for the country, Bitcoin and Ether will only jump higher.

A massive supply shortage

One of the foremost ETH-related events that happened this year was the London hard fork. The hard fork happened on August 5th, and it marked a bullish outlook for the coin.

The London hard fork introduced EIP-1559, which initiated a burning for a portion of the Ethereum network fee. So far, the activation has caused the burning of over 410,000 ETH (over $1 billion). Data from Watch the Burn shows that multitudes of ETH get burned daily, all thanks to EIP-1559.

It is also worth noting that Ethereum is looking to switch from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake. As a result of this switch, it has launched a staking pool for users to earn rewards and grow their income. ETH holders will need to lock 32 ETH into the official staking pool to participate.

So far, participants have locked over 8 million n ETH into the staking pool. This means that these coins are no longer in circulation. At the same time, the number of ETH available on exchanges is dropping even more. For investors looking towards bullish signs, this is a huge win.

A supply shortage will only increase the demand for ETH. In turn, it will cause the coin’s price to jump too.

How ETH is looking technically

Thanks to ETH’s recent rally, the con’s technical indicators are pretty strong. The coin currently trades at $3,370, which is down 4.16 in the past day. But, its technicals still look strong.

As the image below shows, ETH is trading above most of its short-term moving average (MA) indicators. Its 20-day MA is inching closer to its price, but even that is still below it. ETH will need to move higher in the next few days to maintain this lead.

As for the long-term MA indicators, they’re all firmly below the current ETH price. So, both long and short-term investors can comfortably buy the coin.

ETH has a positive moving average convergence divergence (MACD). This shows that the coin currently has a buy rating. As expected, this will only be good news for investors looking to step into the market.

Lastly, ETH has a relative strength index (RSI) of 54.58. This shows that the coin is still highly underbought, despite the gains in its price. It will be interesting to see how the price switches in the coming days and how these switches affect the RSI. But, ETH looks like a strong buy option for now.

Regulations could still affect ETH

Of course, all of this is hypothetical. The threat of unfavorable regulations continues to bother investors, especially with new bills looking to curb stablecoin providers and more.

At this point, any unfavorable regulation will send markets into a tailspin. The regulations don’t even need to be about ETH. Once investors notice that something negative is on the way, they will run for the hills.

As a summary, things are looking pretty good at the moment. Q4 could be a huge one for ETH.