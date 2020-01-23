Pornhub now supports Tether (USDT) payments using TronLink wallet

- Adult entertainment site Pornhub is glad to introduce USDT payment option for its models.
- PayPal abruptly canceled support on the adult website leaving many in dilemma of how to receive payment.
The largest adult entertain website has added support for Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin in the cryptocurrency industry by market capitalization. USDT transactions on the website have been made possible via TronLink wallet. This support has arrived two months after PayPal canceled its services to Pornhub without notice. Pornhub wrote in the announcement to the models:
Since PayPal’s decision to stop payouts to thousands of Models two months ago, we’ve been hustling to...offer you more options.
Pornhub says that is has been struggling with payments to its models following PayPal’s exit. However, it confident that USDT will provide a much more efficient means of payment considering that transactions take place “within a few seconds” and “no fees” are charged.
The founder of Tron Justin Sun said that the move is “a brilliant way to support victims of centralized payment platforms like PayPal.”
If you’re on @Pornhub, stop what you’re doing. #USDT is now an option for models on Pornhub! Pornhub is using USDT-TRON to support models seeking payment solutions. This is a brilliant way to support the victims of centralized payment platforms like PayPal. #TRON #TRX https://t.co/qwpMf0LgmS— Justin Sun (@justinsuntron) January 22, 2020
