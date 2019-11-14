Pornhub models ditched by PayPal: Bitcoin comes to their rescue

- PayPal has not stated publicly why the payments were discontinued.
- Bitcoin is censorship-resistant and payments cannot be canceled by any third payment body.
PayPal had been the most trusted means of receiving payment by Pornhub models until it discontinued its service. According to a blog post, PayPal stopped the support snappishly without a warning. A section of the blog post reads:
“We are all devastated by PayPal's decision to stop payouts to over a hundred thousand performers who rely on them for their livelihoods.”
PayPal is yet to publicly state why the payments to models around the world were stopped. In line with this, Pornhub is seeking alternatives to ensure that the models who depend on the platform for their livelihood get their money.
Bitcoin is standing out as a better alternative to PayPal and other forms of payments. This is because Bitcoin payments cannot be canceled in addition to being censorship-resistant.
