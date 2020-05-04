Robinhood are seen to be a disrupter to traditional financial exchanges and brokers who sell stocks and crypto to investors for a higher fee. The introduction of Robinhood led some of its competitors like Charles Schwab, E-trade and TD Ameritrade to lower their prices to keep up with the likes of Robinhood.
Robinhood is also a popular investment tool for investors that like to trade the cryptocurrency markets. It demographic seems to be the millennial generation as the investment tools and delivery focus on technology and youth.
Robinhood recently made headlines in March with less fortuitous news as the app had three outages in two weeks. An outage, in the company’s case, means that consumers were unable to trade during specific hours due to technical difficulties. Stability is a massive issue right now and this latest blunder could lead to investors slowing down the size or their deposits and even make them look elsewhere to make their investments.
This latest investment round now means the company is valued at over USD 8 billion and Co-founder Tenev claims that the latest funds will them launch more products in the nearest future.
Today we’re announcing a $280M Series F funding. Amid challenging times, we’re humbled that people are using Robinhood to build their financial future, and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers. https://t.co/yZigUw6JxO— Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) May 4, 2020
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dominance struggle intensifies
During the weekend, Bitcoin managed to overcome the first resistance level created by a medium-term downward trend line. But today it meets the 200-day simple moving average and the upward movement has become more complicated.
ETH bears must fight for $193.00 to the last drop of blood
ETH/USD touched the intraday low at $195.17 and recovered to $199.50 by press time. The second-largest digital asset attempted a recovery above $219 on Sunday, May 3, and has been trading with bearish bias ever since.
LTC/USD may retreat to $45.00 before the recovery resumes
Litecoin topped at $50.96 on April 30 and slipped back below $50.00 as the upside momentum faded away during the weekend. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $45.83.
BCH/USD freefalls to $235
Bitcoin Cash extended the bearish action on Monday below the $240 support. A low was formed at $235, marking the end of the intraday bearish action. A low was formed at $235, marking the end of the intraday bearish action.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.