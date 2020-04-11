- Anthony Pompliano believes Bitcoin is the best asset to preserve wealth in the upcoming future.
- He says Bitcoin has the properties to outlive fiat, given that it shares some of the characteristics of gold.
In a recent interview with Cointelegraph, Anthony Pompliano explained why Bitcoin is the ideal asset to preserve wealth in the near future. He said that he bought more BTC following the recent market crash. When asked if there are any other investment-worthy cryptos on the market, he pointed out that “money is a belief system, and until now, the market believes that Bitcoin is more valuable than everything else.”
Speaking about the possible impact of Bitcoin halving on prices, Pompliano said that this event can't be priced-in. He said this because there isn’t a 100% consensus on the meaning of this event and its impact on Bitcoin’s value among Bitcoin holders. Additionally, Pompliano noted that there will be new buyers before and after the halving, who aren’t even aware of the event. Hence, he thinks that “within the 18 months post-halving, we’ll see an explosion in the US dollar price [of Bitcoin]”.
According to Pompliano, the dollar-based system will eventually fail just like other currencies have failed in the past. On the other hand, Bitcoin has the properties to outperform and outlive fiat, given that it has some similar properties of gold. Pompliano believes both gold and Bitcoin will do well in the future. Nevertheless, he favors Bitcoin because of its potential to go higher in value and the transparency of its supply.
How much gold is there in the world? You can’t tell me (...) There is no person in the world who can answer this question. I am not putting my wealth there.
Despite his positive stance on BTC, Pompliano asked people to hold tight to their cash to survive the economic crisis caused by the current pandemic. He advised investors to prepare for the upcoming hyperinflation by purchasing other assets only after the current storm has passed.
You can put a bandana around your eyes and pick any asset, it will probably go up in price at some point.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD Price Analysis: Bitcoin bears bracing for a return to 3000 level and below
Bitcoin is consolidating the move down seen in the first months of 2020 as BTC/USD is trading below the 50 and 100 weekly SMAs but above the 200 one.
XRP/USD finds support at SMA 50 as bears take over
XRP/USD bears have remained in control in the early hours of Saturday as the price fell from $0.1985 to $0.1983. The price is consolidating in a triangle formation and has found support ...
ETH/USD bears take control after encountering resistance at the SMA 200
ETH/USD had a second straight bearish day after encountering resistance at the SMA 200 curve. The asset has dropped from $169.91 to $169.50 so far this Friday. If they maintain their current course ...
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD marks 6% loss on failures to cross 50-day EMA
Having failed to take out 50-day EMA, LTC/USD slumps 6.0% to currently around 43.66 amid the early Good Friday. The pair currently drops towards a 21-day EMA level of 42.58 whereas an ascending trend line from March 16, near 41.50, could restrict the pair’s further declines.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.