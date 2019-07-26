Pompliano: ECB is pacing to become Bitcoin’s “rocket fuel”

ECB’s next move; cutting rates and money printing will skyrocket Bitcoin to new highs.

According to Morgan Creek Digital Assets co-founder Anthony Pompliano the European Central Bank (ECB), next move; cutting rates and money printing will skyrocket Bitcoin to new highs. The investor was replying to Bloomberg’s article diving into the regulators’ impending policies. The ECB policies are designed to revive the struggling Eurozone economy through interest rates cuts and other renewed qualitative measures.

However, Pompliano believes the move is:

“ROCKET FUEL: They’re going to cut rates and print money right as we march towards the Bitcoin halving. Buckle up. This will be wild ”

Pompliano in his Bitcoin price prediction talked about the main driver being the halving of mining rewards in 2020. The entrepreneur predicts that Bitcoin will exchange hands at a colossal $100,000 by the end of 2021.

At press time, Bitcoin is still pressed down by selling pressure falling below $10,000 for the second time this week. Reliable support has formed above $9,600 with shallow gains having pushed Bitcoin above $9,800. It is vital that Bitcoin corrects above $10,000 and finds higher support for a continued trend towards $11,000.