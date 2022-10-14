Polygon price action moves 15% between high and low in two trading days.

MATIC price currently prints over 4% gains but looks to meet some restraints.

This could be the limit as far as price action goes, as the pennant sets high and low boundaries.

Polygon (MATIC) price action has had a very volatile 48 hours as the US inflation numbers on Thursday shocked the market and did not paint a pretty picture for the remaining quarter of the year. What followed was jaw-dropping, however, as a full recovery led to MATIC price closing at a slim 1% loss instead of the 8.5% of its low point. Although polygon is currently on the front foot, market turmoil is building up again as the UK finance minister is due to be sacked at the same time as the BoE is ending its bond intervention program to stabilise the markets, while Monday will pose a big question as to how markets will digest and react to these events.

MATIC price is set to dive into a black hole on Monday

Polygon price action has had a very violent and volatile trading session these past two days as price action broke out of a pennant formation on the back of US inflation numbers. Next, a jaw-dropping moment in markets occurred as the loss was almost but not fully retraced. This morning there was no room for any downside as price action opened and has only been trading higher since.

MATIC price is thus giving a very bullish impression, but that could start to change going into the US session, as the UK is stoking up markets again. This time the finance minister is set to be ousted, no replacement budget is on the table, and the BoE is set to close its intervention in the bond market. A collapse could unfold on Monday with MATIC price action gaping open lower and looking for $0.620 to the downside, carrying a 23% loss.

MATIC/USD Daily chart

More optimistically, if markets can still close at a profit for today, the pennant will stay in place and start to consolidate price action with lower highs and higher lows. Depending on the next catalyst, a breakout is due, and seeing the Relative Strength Index is pointing higher, the RSI could push the price action up. A bullish breakout could go as far as $0.850 in case bulls can break above the red descending trend line of the pennant.