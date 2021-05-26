Polygon has announced the launch of its SDK stack that will allow developers to easily deploy their own Ethereum-connected blockchains. SDKs, or software development kits, are single installation packages containing tools necessary for seamless app creation.

According to an announcement on Wednesday, the Polygon SDK contains several plug-and-play modules with custom-made solutions for parameters like consensus and synchronization.

Apart from consensus and synchronization, the Polygon SDK also contains other modules like TxPool, JSON RPC and gRPC. As part of the announcement, Polygon revealed that its SDK was designed to mirror a “Polkadot on Ethereum” approach, which could see the emergence of a multichain network for Ethereum.

The Polygon SDK will reportedly exist in two iterations, with the first version allowing developers to create standalone chains that have complete interoperability with the Ethereum network. In the second Polygon SDK iteration, developer teams will be able to create actual layer-two protocols directly connected to the Ethereum mainnet.

Beyond these two iterations, the Polygon developers are also reportedly keen on enabling open-source collaboration for the SDK. The release announcement stated that there are plans to develop a plugin framework to allow developers to contribute additional modules to the Polygon SDK.

According to Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon, the Polygon SDK will play an important role in the future of Ethereum multichain efforts as well as layer-two advancements, stating:

“With advanced ‘Layer 2’ solutions, Ethereum 2.0 all coming online now or soon, the need for a comprehensive interoperability framework is stronger than ever. With the Polygon SDK, we are solving pressing needs for Ethereum’s multi-chain future, including ease of deployment and inter-L2 communication.”

Polygon, formerly known as Matic, has been growing in popularity of late, especially as a major platform for scaling Ethereum. Earlier in May, Cointelegraph reported that the protocol’s user base had grown by 75,000 as more users continue to interact with Polygon-based decentralized applications.

Polygon’s meteoric rise has also reportedly caught the eye of billionaire Mark Cuban, with the Dallas Mavericks owner identifying the protocol’s speed and growing user base as major selling points.