On December 30, crypto exchange Poloniex stated that “someone” posted a list of email addresses and passwords on Twitter and claimed that this could be used to log into Poloniex accounts. The exchange has enforced a password reset on users whose credentials were leaked on Twitter.

However, Poloniex stated that "almost all of the email addresses listed do not belong to Poloniex accounts." The exchange has forced a password reset for the ones associated with Poloniex. The exchange also said: