Polkadot, a blockchain platform for cross-chain applications and protocols, has recently announced the integration of ChainLink into its system. Developers who are building on top of the Polkadot protocol will now be able to use ChainLink’s oracles to access “virtually any external, real-world resource.” Polkadot also noted that ChainLink will become the first and primary oracle provider for all Substrate-based chains on its network. It said:

The integration of ChainLink’s decentralized oracle network on a dedicated parachain can unlock multiple use cases on Polkadot. For example, a parachain optimized for self-sovereign identity would be able to reliably query off-chain data such as identity-based digital signatures or verifiable claims using ChainLink’s oracles.

Polkadot considers this to be a significant milestone as it is the first non-Ethereum blockchain to integrate this technology. The firm is added to the list of decentralized finance projects and large enterprises that are already using ChainLink’s oracles as a service. The list includes industry giants like Google and Synthetix.