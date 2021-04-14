- Polkadot price frustrated by the February high at $42.72.
- DOT has experienced an unprecedented amount of development and adoption over the past year.
- “The Internet of Blockchain” rewarding patient investors in 2021.
Polkadot price failed on its first attempt to break out above the February high at $42.72 and is currently resetting just above the 21-day simple day moving average (SMA). The setback is mild and on low volume, keeping the emphasis on the bullish outlook moving forward.
Polkadot price needs to play catch-up with the cryptocurrency complex
The DOT ecosystem is being adopted by a growing number of developers, including many switching from other protocols limited in their functionality across blockchains. In particular, its high speed in processing transactions coupled with its interoperability has captured the attention of a legion of non-fungible token (NFT) developers in 2021.
During March, DOT consolidated the February crash in a parallel channel on meager volume. The resulting breakout to the upside in April led to an all-time high, but the altcoin could not generate price traction and has since fallen back in the pattern. It is a noteworthy divergence with the broader cryptocurrency market’s improved performance, but the charts indicate that it should be temporary.
First, DOT needs to reclaim the February high at $42.72 on a weekly close. A daily close is not enough to prove itself. If it does trigger the weekly close, the bullish outlook projects a test of the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the February bear market at $53.16 followed by a push to the 261.8% extension level at $70.06, representing a gain of over 60% from the current price.
Speculators should not be surprised by a rally extension to the 361.8% extension at $86.96.
DOT/USD daily chart
On the other side of the fence, speculators need to monitor DOT’s divergence with the larger cryptocurrency market. If it persists while the broader strength continues, it could indicate the market is uncertain about the short-term fundamental story.
The 50-day SMA is the first level of support at $36.57 and then the convergence of the March low at $27.30 with the 100-day SMA at $28.09. Any further weakness will catch support at the February low at $25.83.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC and ETH reach record highs, while XRP begins to catch up
The cryptocurrency market has finally hit a $2 trillion market capitalization for the first time ever as most of the top coins established new all-time highs. The much-hyped Coinbase IPO (Initial Public Offering) will be live on Wednesday, April 14, and it already seems to have helped the industry.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA primed to break out to new all-time highs
Cardano had a significant 10% breakout already in the past 48 hours and aims for more. The digital asset faces a robust resistance trend line on the 12-hour chart that has rejected the price several times in the past month.
TRON on verge of new yearly highs above $0.15
TRON has managed to establish a strong 4-hour uptrend since April 7 and faces practically no resistance ahead. However, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal in the past 12 hours that could shift the odds in favor of the bulls.
Stellar forecasts additional 23% advance
XLM price has surged nearly 90% after bouncing off the ascending parallel channel’s lower boundary. The recent upswing has generated a new yearly high at $0.656 after toppling the old one at $0.608. A 23% climb could see Stellar tap the demand barrier at $0.779, coinciding with the setup’s middle line.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.