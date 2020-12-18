- Polkadot price broke out of a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart.
- A critical indicator has presented a sell signal for DOT on the weekly chart.
Polkadot was trading inside a symmetrical triangle on the 12-hour chart, from which it broke out on December 15 seeing a ton of continuation. The digital asset hit a high of $5.74 before retracing towards $5.24 but it might need to pull back harder.
Polkadot price faces strong selling pressure
Breaking out of the symmetrical triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart was certainly a bullish indicator. However, quite often an asset will drop back to re-test the upper trendline of the pattern before jumping higher.
DOT/USD weekly chart
However, on the weekly chart, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal for the first time ever. This can quickly drive Polkadot price towards the upper trendline support of the previous pattern at $5.
DOT/USD 12-hour chart
Nonetheless, the entire cryptocurrency market has turned bullish in the past 48 hours with Bitcoin breaking all-time highs. So far, the bulls continue with their plan to push Polkadot price towards the high of $6.66 which is a 30% jump from the breakout of the symmetrical triangle pattern.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
