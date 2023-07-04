Elliott Wave Analysis TradingLounge Daily Chart, 3 July 2023.
Polkadot/U.S.dollar(DOTUSD) Crypto Token.
DOTUSD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
Function: Follow Trend.
Mode: Motive.
Structure: Impulse.
Position: Wave ((3)).
Direction Next higher Degrees: wave I of Motive.
Details: Wave 3 is equal to 1.618 x Wave 1 at 6.34.
Wave Cancel invalid level: 4.26.
Polkadot/U.S.dollar(DOTUSD)Trading Strategy: Polkadot recovered well from the 4.266 level and was able to form a strong five-wave structure, giving Chainlink the opportunity to form a new uptrend. But even so, the price is still below the MA200 line, giving the price a chance to face selling pressure. So watch out for resistance at the MA200 line.
Polkadot/U.S.dollar(DOTUSD)Technical Indicators: The price is below the MA200 indicating a downtrend, Wave Oscillator are bullish momentum.
Polkadot DOTUSD Daily Chart
Elliott Wave Analysis TradingLounge 4H Chart, 3 July 2023.
Polkadot/U.S.dollar(DOTUSD).
DOTUSD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
Function: Follow Trend.
Mode: Motive.
Structure: Impulse.
Position: Wave ((3)).
Direction Next higher Degrees: wave I of Motive.
Details: Wave 3 is equal to 1.618 x Wave 1 at 6.34.
Wave Cancel invalid level: 4.26.
Polkadot/U.S.dollar(DOTUSD)Trading Strategy: Polkadot recovered well from the 4.266 level and was able to form a strong five-wave structure, giving Chainlink the opportunity to form a new uptrend. And the price tends to continue to rise. from movement in waves ((3))
Polkadot/U.S.dollar(DOTUSD)Technical Indicators: The price is above the MA200 indicating an uptrend, Wave Oscillator are bullish momentum
Source: TradingLounge.com Analyst: Kittiampon Somboonsod, CEWA
CHART 4 HOUR
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin price holds above $100 even as on-chain metrics suggest downturn ahead
Litecoin network’s on-chain metrics signaled a bullish turn in LTC price last week, pushing its price up to a monthly high of $114.95 on Monday, but the altcoin might be on the cusp of a correction as some indicators have flipped bearish over the weekend.
Pro-XRP attorney John Deaton says SEC Chairman Gary Gensler could resign
John Deaton, a pro-XRP attorney, addressed the rumors of SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s resignation from the agency. While word of Gensler’s resignation is just a rumor which turned to be false, Deaton says there is a likelihood that the SEC Chair resigns soon for political reasons.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE to explode soon
Dogecoin price has been on a downtrend for almost three months, but technical indicators suggest this could change soon. A breakout on June 30 shows that DOGE is ready for a rally. A decisive breakdown of the $0.0631 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis for DOGE.
Will Bitcoin price face negative effects from Federal Reserve’s two rate hikes?
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to move sideways for the eleventh day, confusing short-term traders. Despite the Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) mania, the big crypto continues to remain lull.
Top 3 altcoins to buy for next alt season: PEPE, OP, BNB
With Bitcoin consolidating between $31,200 and $29,700, capital seems to be flowing to altcoins. As a result, some altcoins have shot up explosively. Bitcoin Cash (BCH), for example, has rallied 33%, Compound (COMP) has inflated by 48%, and Litecoin by 15%. But here are a few other altcoins that show promise of an incoming rally.