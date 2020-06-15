Podcast host loses all his BTC savings, receives overwhelming responses from crypto community

The host of the Protocol Podcast, Eric Savics, recently lost all his BTC savings accidentally.

Eric Savics, the host of the Protocol Podcast, recently lost all his BTC savings accidentally. He reached out to the community seeking help in any possible way to retrieve his holdings. Savics also pleaded with whoever took his Bitcoins to return at least a part of it, leaving his wallet address in the thread. What followed next was a depiction of the community’s solidarity.

Earlier, Savics fell victim to a fake Keep Key extension for Google Chrome and entered his recovery phrase in it. This gave the hackers access to his holdings - 12 BTC (approx $120,000). After sharing what happened to him on Twitter, several prominent crypto proponents responded to him. This included the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, who said that he “will ask the team to put that receiving address in the blacklist.”

Following this, Savics put up a video on Twitter asking those who stole his BTC to return at least some of it, providing his Bitcoin wallet address. According to a CrptoPotato report, Savics’ BTC address revealed that over 92 incoming transactions took place in about 24 hours after he shared the video.

The podcast host also acknowledged his mistake and took complete responsibility for downloading the fake Keep Key plugin and entering his recovery phrase to it. Commenting on the overwhelming donations, he wrote: