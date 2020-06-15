Podcast host loses all his BTC savings, receives overwhelming responses from crypto community

- The host of the Protocol Podcast, Eric Savics, recently lost all his BTC savings accidentally.
- He sought help online to retrieve his holdings and asked whoever took his holdings to return at least a part of it.
- Savics’ BTC address revealed that over 92 incoming transactions took place in about 24 hours after he made the request.
Eric Savics, the host of the Protocol Podcast, recently lost all his BTC savings accidentally. He reached out to the community seeking help in any possible way to retrieve his holdings. Savics also pleaded with whoever took his Bitcoins to return at least a part of it, leaving his wallet address in the thread. What followed next was a depiction of the community’s solidarity.
Earlier, Savics fell victim to a fake Keep Key extension for Google Chrome and entered his recovery phrase in it. This gave the hackers access to his holdings - 12 BTC (approx $120,000). After sharing what happened to him on Twitter, several prominent crypto proponents responded to him. This included the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, who said that he “will ask the team to put that receiving address in the blacklist.”
Following this, Savics put up a video on Twitter asking those who stole his BTC to return at least some of it, providing his Bitcoin wallet address. According to a CrptoPotato report, Savics’ BTC address revealed that over 92 incoming transactions took place in about 24 hours after he shared the video.
The podcast host also acknowledged his mistake and took complete responsibility for downloading the fake Keep Key plugin and entering his recovery phrase to it. Commenting on the overwhelming donations, he wrote:
If you have sent me donations, please DM me your address and contact info. Pls know that I plan to never spend or convert those donations, and if the universe puts my BTC back in my wallet, I want to return all the donations to the folks that sent them to me.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD defends $8,900, where are the resistance levels?
Bitcoin had another leg down today on June 15, however, bulls have managed to push Bitcoin back up from a low of $8,910. The current daily candlestick is a bullish reversal candlestick and indicates that bulls are still interested in buying Bitcoin.
XRP/USD consolidates around $0.1925 as bulls and bears wrestle for control
XRP/USD bears took back control in the early hours of Tuesday as the price dropped slightly from $0.1925 to $0.192. Previously this Monday, the price recovered following two consecutive bearish days and rose back above the $0.19-level.
ETH/USD push towards $228 indicates a slight recovery
Things weren’t looking good for Ethereum and the majority of cryptos. The bulls seem to be back and have managed to push ETH up to $228, close to the daily 26-EMA. This is an important support level that if defended, would indicate Ethereum is still slightly bullish.
Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD lagging behind major cryptos
Litecoin is basically trading inside a daily parallel channel that is going nowhere. Since April 25, Litecoin has been trading between $41 and $50 and has touched the $50 mark on five different occasions but with no continuation. Similarly, the area around $41-40 has served as ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.