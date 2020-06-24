One of the largest ponzi schemes in crypto history is still trying to launder its proceeds, but Ethereum congestion is making that difficult.
Funds from the infamous Chinese-based PlusToken ponzi scheme are moving once again, but they’re being blocked by Ethereum’s block congestion.
According to Whale Alert, funds from a known PlusToken Ether (ETH) stash were seen moving to a fresh address. The fraudsters transferred 789,500 ETH, worth about $186 million, in what appears to be an effort to launder their funds.
The incoming wallet has since signed more than 50 transactions to split the funds across dozens of wallets, but only one of those appears to have been confirmed.
The remaining transactions have been hanging in the mempool for more than 30 minutes as of press time, largely due to their relatively low gas fee.
The transactions are bidding between 25 and 30 Gwei, which is significantly below the current average of 50 Gwei, according to EthGasStation.
Just two days earlier on June 22, PlusToken moved $67 million of its ill-gotten proceeds.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC whales moved $125 million in BTC from Binance within 24 hours.
An increased network activity has been registered on Bitcoin blockchain in the recent 24 hours. Whales performed ten transactions totaling 29,986 BTC ($287.9 million), the cryptocurrency analytical service Whale Alert.
XRP/USD drops after losing momentum at the $0.19–level
Ripple price has embarked on the ultimate journey towards $0.20 following another shot at the seller congestion zone, $0.19. The recovery commenced in the Asian session on Wednesday.
ETH/USD collapses back to $240
Ethereum made a run for $250 on Wednesday refreshing the quashed hope of seeing the cryptoasset above the critical level. An intraday has been reached at $249.26 leaving $250 unconquered.
LTC/USD explores support area on approach to $43.00
Litecoin (LTC) dropped from the intraday high of $44.60 and tested $43.16 amid sharp sell-off across the board. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $43.39, down nearly 2% since the start of the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.