Explore the Metaverse with Bear Buddies.
For eons, animals have been a source of inspiration for humans. Artists have garnered inspiration in fashion, engineering, architecture, and many other fields by mimicking animal behaviors. Think Velcro hooks by the Swiss engineer George de Mestral who discovered how to secure things faster after a trip with his dog to the Alps.
Phoenix Animal Care and Treatment (PACT) to mint 10k Algorithmically Generated Bear NFTs
The Phoenix Animal Care and Treatment (PACT), an animal shelter in South Africa, is now turning to animals once more for inspiration. This time, the women-led organization is looking at how best to inspire the world by the bold and brave actions of their cherished dog, Bear. After being rescued, Bear went blind but still soldiered on. Later, she was diagnosed with Cancer. Still, nothing deters Bear! Bear is stronger, bolder, and braver in the face of life-threatening diseases and challenges.
These are qualities that PACT, through the Bear Necessities Sanctuary, wants NFT holders to possess. Accordingly, the team plans to drop the Bear NFT under the theme Be Bold, Be Brave, Be Bear in a campaign that will see 10k algorithmically generated Bear NFTs minted to capture her essence. Proceeds from the sale will go directly towards helping their cause of improving animal welfare.
PACT in Promoting Animal Welfare
PACT is passionate about animal welfare. It is a Non-Profit Organization led by a team of dedicated women. PACT was founded in March 2012 after seeing the plight of animals in the community. The organization rescues, sterilizes, rehabilitates, and re-homes abused, neglected, stray, and abandoned animals. Operating independently without government or corporate funding, the team has saved over 50 thousand animals.
The PACT team is pro-quality of life and is determined to break the cycle of abuse that animals are subjected to. Towards this end, they are engaged in various educational programs, keen to change people's mindsets and attitudes towards animals. Complementing education, PACT also recognizes that one way of curbing abuse and neglect is to tame the breeding problem. Accordingly, they run a daily sterilization drive and monthly outreach sterilization clinics.
NFTs in Fundraising
NFTs ride on blockchain technology. From the secure, transparent, and global ledger, the PACT team, through the Bear Necessities Sanctuary, hopes to find a breakthrough. This will highlight the potential of the blockchain and how it can impact the community. The growth of NFTs and their ability to be an alternative store of value, allowing fast movement of value across the web, present new opportunities to artists and marginalized groups.
PACT and similar welfare groups struggle to stay afloat without funding from the corporate world or the government. However, NFTs can offer a lifeline. In exchange for funds received, the supporter would receive a piece of curated art.
PACT Plans for the Metaverse
With the model taken by Bear Necessities Sanctuary, PACT hopes will inspire other welfare groups. The Bear NFT drop is one of the key events on their Treasure Map. Already, the team has launched their website and is preparing to launch a minting App. Later, they plan to list on OpenSea. Bear NFT drop receivers will be granted more access to upcoming projects in the second phase, including the Public Sector NFT and Bear Buddies NFT drop.
By delving into the metaverse, a space where Facebook and other tech companies plan to sink billions into development, Bear Buddies becomes more interesting. Bear Buddies is a virtual adoption interactive game on the blockchain. Qualifying users will be free to adopt as many Bear Buddies as possible and choose from the many species available depending on the user level.
