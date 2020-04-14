- Peter Schiff, a well-known economist, compared Bitcoin to gold and said that the metal will outperform the cryptocurrency.
- Having spoken against Bitcoin many times in the past, he believes the leading cryptocurrency will crash soon.
Popular economist and author, Peter Schiff, has taken Twitter to reiterate his views on Bitcoin. He compared the leading cryptocurrency to gold, stating that the precious metal will outperform Bitcoin as the latter will crash soon. Schiff has spoken against BTC many times in the past as well. In a recent tweet, Schiff said that Bitcoin will ultimately “crash back to earth.”
Over the past several years Bitcoin hodlers poked fun at gold investors because #Bitcoin gained so much more than #gold. Over the next several years those roles will reverse, but not because gold rises more than Bitcoin, but because gold moons as Bitcoin crashes back to earth. -@PeterSchiff
He also mentioned that he is actively betting against Bitcoin:
I own no Bitcoin and am long lots of gold and silver, and even larger positions in precious metals mining stocks. That’s effectively a big bet against Bitcoin becoming the new gold, or taking a safe have/store of value market share away from gold.
As Bitcoin shares some properties with gold, the currency is often known as “digital gold.” The crypto is “mined” similar to the metal. Additionally, BTC is also scarce. There’s a limited amount of gold on the earth and there are only so many Bitcoins that can be mined as well. However, we know how many bitcoins there will be (21 million), but not how much gold is left unmined.
Schiff further added that “gold only became money about 700 BC. So it’s actually pretty modern. Plus, it’s a metal, not a rock. Bitcoin will never be money. Not even cavemen would be dumb enough to accept it.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD continues price consolidation below $7,000
BTC/USD continued to consolidate below the $7,000 level as the bears managed to drop the price from $6,906.90 to $6,874. The bears need to break below the $6,694.15 support level to continue the downward momentum.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates above $0.18
Ripple appears to be settling above $0.18 following the recent rejection from highs around $0.2080. Recovery has been steady but slow after the colossal loss experienced in March amid the Coronavirus ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD continues price consolidation below $160
Following a bearish Monday, the bulls have started staging a comeback in the early hours of Tuesday, taking the price up from $156.80 to $157.80. The price continues to consolidate in a flag formation ...
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC tests 40.00 as the selling volume picks up
Litecoin has been looking bearish on Monday as the price tested and printed below 40.00. The price is just about to test a previous support zone which could now act as resistance at 41.20. The price is also trading under ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.