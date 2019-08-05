Peter Schiff calls out CNBC for persuading the audience into buying Bitcoin; sideling gold

- “CNBC is trying its best to dupe its audience into buying Bitcoin,” tweets Schiff.
- Bitcoin impressively recovers from lows around $9,000 to highs marginally below $12,000.
According to Peter Schiff, the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital and the chairman of SchiffGold, CNBC is giving Bitcoin more airtime compared to gold. He argues that the network is concentrating on the digital asset despite gold having a much larger market.
“CNBC is trying its best to dupe its audience into buying Bitcoin. Despite gold being a much larger market, CNBC devotes far more airtime to Bitcoin.”
He continues:
“The Chinese aren't buying Bitcoin as a safe haven. Speculators are buying, betting that the Chinese will buy it as a safe haven!”
An interesting perspective comes from one of Schiff’s followers on Twitter, ‘Dr. Holdler’ who says:
“I think you interpreting this the wrong way. Bitcoin is being used for capital flight by the Chinese. It's hard to buy gold and ship it overseas. Bitcoin not being used as a "safe haven", but as a mechanism to move money rapidly out of China.”
Schiff’s comments after Bitcoin recovered from a dip towards $9,000. Bitcoin price is hovering slightly below $12,000. Although the upside seems to be limited in the near-term, the largest cryptocurrency has enough support areas above $10,000. Besides, the technical analysis covered by FXStreet shows the technicals levels being impressively positive.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD bullish levels to watch after surging amid Chinese yuan devaluation – Confluence Detector
China has devalued its currency and Bitcoin has jumped by some 10% – correlation or coincidence? At first, the timing seemed coincidental and speculation about Chinese money flowing into cryptocurrencies sounded theoretical.
Tron (TRX) gears up for Sun Network launch
Tron is preparing to launch the Sun Network. The community got the news via a tweet sent by Justin Sun Tron’s founder. Sun claims that version 1.0 of the new network is going to support 100x blockchain scalable solutions.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD rising wedge pattern spotted
Bitcoin battled to hold on to the 2.1% gains on the day. Rising wedge pattern to launch Bitcoin Cash towards $400. The weekend sessions showed love for the cryptocurrency market.
Litecoin bursts through $100 hurdle on halving day
The hurdle $105 is the only bump preventing Litecoin’s impending rally. The rise past $100 comes on the day the network is effecting the halving rule. Like Bitcoin, Litecoin rewards are cut in half every four years.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism
The cryptocurrency market has been licking wounds and clawing back ground lost during the previous week. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation returned towards $289 billion.