PayPal expands operations to allow users to send Bitcoin to crypto exchanges

- PayPal and its subsidiary Venmo would enable customers to withdraw their crypto holdings to third-party platforms soon.
- The new capability would enable users to send Bitcoin not only to one another but also to crypto exchanges.
- The payments firm believes that this move would allow more utility to digital currencies.
PayPal revealed that it would soon make withdrawals of cryptocurrency available to its users to third-party wallets.
PayPal crypto operations to expand significantly
At CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 conference, Jose Fernandez da Ponte, vice president of global business development at PayPal, announced that users would soon be able to transfer the digital assets to off-site wallets.
The payments company allowed users to purchase cryptocurrency with fiat in October 2019. In March this year, PayPal started to enable users to pay with digital currency. PayPal acquired crypto custody firm Curv and even introduced digital asset trading last month through its subsidiary Venmo.
Following criticism for the fact that its services gave users little control over their crypto holdings, PayPal has decided to add a new feature. At the conference, Fernandez da Ponte said:
We want to make it as open as possible, and we want to give a choice to our consumers. We want them to be able to take the crypto they acquired with us and take it to the destination of their choice.
This means that PayPal and Venmo users would be able to send cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin to others and services, including crypto exchanges. He added that the company would roll out new developments every two months on average, but it is still unclear when the new functionality will be available.
PayPal relies on Paxos to handle its crypto operations, which suggests that the blockchain infrastructure provider may also deal with the integrations with third-party wallets.
Since the payments firm has been in discussions with central bankers worldwide, Fernandez da Ponte highlighted two priorities central banks might have, including financial stability and universal access. Seeing that there are plenty of ways to achieve stability with digital assets, he added that central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) could co-exist along with stablecoins. He explained:
Sometimes we position the debate as CBDCs versus stablecoins, but it’s a bit of a fake debate. There is no trade-off. We think they will co-exist.
While PayPal has been rumored to be developing a stablecoin, the VP said, “this is way too early.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Three crucial XRP price points that could mark the bottom
XRP price is currently holding above a crucial support level. While several indicators have turned bullish, only an upswing above $1.20 could save it from further losses.
SHIB price shows two key levels that will determine whether Shiba Inu will rally by 65%
SHIB price seems to be contained between the 50 and 10 four-hour moving average. Closing outside of this pocket will determine where it is heading next. If Shiba Inu manages to overcome resistance, it would likely jump by 65%.
Uniswap woes multiply as major red flags pop up
Uniswap price could undo its 115% rally since May 23 as MRI flashed a sell signal. Transactional data shows a massive cluster of underwater investors that might deter the upswing. Declining daily active addresses adds credence to the UNI bearish narrative.
Ethereum Classic seems overextended, 40% crash incoming
Ethereum Classic price has witnessed a stellar rally that has propelled it close to pre-crash levels. However, a technical indicator is suggesting that ETC might be due for a reversal.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.