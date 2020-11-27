ETH/USD 4H Chart: Makes pullback
The Ethereum cryptocurrency has surged by 39.89% against the US Dollar since last week's trading sessions. The exchange rate tested the 600.00 level on November 24.
The ETH/USD pair made a U-turn from the weekly resistance level during yesterday's trading session.
Most likely, the cryptocurrency exchange rate could continue to decline within the following trading sessions.
However, the 200– period simple moving average at 453.60 could provide support for the pair next week.
BTC/USD 4H Chart: Smashes record level
The Bitcoin cryptocurrency continued to edge higher against the US Dollar. The cryptocurrency pair hit 2017 record high at the 19500.0 level during this week's trading sessions.
After the BTC/USD pair smashed the record level at 19500.0, bears took control of the market. The exchange rate declined by 14.30% during yesterday's trading session.
All things being equal, the cryptocurrency exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading sessions.
However, a support level at the 16000.0 area could provide support for the pair in the shorter term.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
LINK prepares for a 12% rebound to $14.5
Chainlink is battling the resistance at the 200 SMA on the 4-hour chart to confirm the uptrend toward $14.5. The consistent network growth over the last two weeks has painted a bullish picture for LINK in the near term.
UNI on-chain metrics spell doom despite the improving technical picture
Uniswap holds above the ascending channel’s lower boundary support on the daily chart. UNI/USD might resume the uptrend if the price closed the day above the 50 SMA and 100 SMA on the 4-hour chart.
ZEC on the cusp of 8% breakout to $75
Zcash could resume the uptrend to $75 as long as the price makes a daily close above the 50 SMA. Despite the technical picture being optimistic, on-chain metrics paint a bearish picture for ZEC/USD.
Here’s where the most prominent technical analysts plan to buy the Bitcoin dip
The cryptocurrency market suffered a steep correction in the past 24 hours. Close to 200,000 traders got liquidated, losing nearly $2 billion, according to recent reports.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC makes new yearly highs while its network activity looks worrisome
Bitcoin has lived through the best week since February 2018. The pioneer digital currency price gained over $2,000 in less than seven days. The bullish momentum allowed it to reach a new multi-year high of nearly $18,800, marking November 2020 one of the strongest bullish months ever.