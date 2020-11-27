ETH/USD 4H Chart: Makes pullback

The Ethereum cryptocurrency has surged by 39.89% against the US Dollar since last week's trading sessions. The exchange rate tested the 600.00 level on November 24.

The ETH/USD pair made a U-turn from the weekly resistance level during yesterday's trading session.

Most likely, the cryptocurrency exchange rate could continue to decline within the following trading sessions.

However, the 200– period simple moving average at 453.60 could provide support for the pair next week.

BTC/USD 4H Chart: Smashes record level

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency continued to edge higher against the US Dollar. The cryptocurrency pair hit 2017 record high at the 19500.0 level during this week's trading sessions.

After the BTC/USD pair smashed the record level at 19500.0, bears took control of the market. The exchange rate declined by 14.30% during yesterday's trading session.

All things being equal, the cryptocurrency exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading sessions.

However, a support level at the 16000.0 area could provide support for the pair in the shorter term.