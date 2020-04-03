ETH/USD 4H: Breakout likely to occur

The Ethereum cryptocurrency has been trading sideways against the US Dollar since the middle of March. The currency pair traded between the range of 146.33/121.00 during this period.

All things being equal, the ETH/USD exchange rate could edge higher within the following trading sessions. A breakout through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern could occur.

However, a resistance cluster formed by the monthly pivot point and the weekly R2 at 152.83 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.

BTC/USD 4H Chart: Buy signals

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has been gradually gaining strength against the US Dollar. The currency pair has surged by 58.61% in value since the middle of March.

Currently, the exchange rate is trading near a resistance level formed by the 200– period simple moving average at 6992.2.

If the 200– period SMA holds, a decline towards the $5500 mark could be expected during the following trading sessions.

However, technical indicators suggest that the BTC/USD currency exchange rate could continue to edge higher during next week's trading sessions.