ETH/USD 4H: Breakout likely to occur

The Ethereum cryptocurrency has been trading sideways against the US Dollar since the middle of March. The currency pair traded between the range of 146.33/121.00 during this period.

All things being equal, the ETH/USD exchange rate could edge higher within the following trading sessions. A breakout through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern could occur.

However, a resistance cluster formed by the monthly pivot point and the weekly R2 at 152.83 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.

BTC/USD 4H Chart: Buy signals

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has been gradually gaining strength against the US Dollar. The currency pair has surged by 58.61% in value since the middle of March.

Currently, the exchange rate is trading near a resistance level formed by the 200– period simple moving average at 6992.2.

If the 200– period SMA holds, a decline towards the $5500 mark could be expected during the following trading sessions.

However, technical indicators suggest that the BTC/USD currency exchange rate could continue to edge higher during next week's trading sessions.

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status

Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000. However, the buyers failed to develop an upside momentum above the critical resistance and the coin returned to $6,900 by press time.

Why XRP/USD bottom eyes $0.05 mid-2020?

Ripple has remained relatively bullish from Monday this week following a breakdown over the weekend. XRP/USD refreshed the levels around $0.16 before focusing on recalling the ground towards $0.20. 

ETH/USD needs to retest $140.00 before another attempt at $150.00

ETH/USD is changing hands at $144.50. The second-largest digital asset has gained nearly 4% in the recent 24 hours amid Bitcoin-led recovery on the cryptocurrency market. 

IOTA Price Analysis: IOTA scored by Crypto Ratings Council; IOT/USD goes into recovery mode

IOTA, now the 24th largest digital asset with the current market value of $429 million and an average daily trading volume of $12 million. At the time of writing, IOT/USD is changing hands at $0.1528. 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status

Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.

