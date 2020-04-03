ETH/USD 4H: Breakout likely to occur
The Ethereum cryptocurrency has been trading sideways against the US Dollar since the middle of March. The currency pair traded between the range of 146.33/121.00 during this period.
All things being equal, the ETH/USD exchange rate could edge higher within the following trading sessions. A breakout through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern could occur.
However, a resistance cluster formed by the monthly pivot point and the weekly R2 at 152.83 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.
BTC/USD 4H Chart: Buy signals
The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has been gradually gaining strength against the US Dollar. The currency pair has surged by 58.61% in value since the middle of March.
Currently, the exchange rate is trading near a resistance level formed by the 200– period simple moving average at 6992.2.
If the 200– period SMA holds, a decline towards the $5500 mark could be expected during the following trading sessions.
However, technical indicators suggest that the BTC/USD currency exchange rate could continue to edge higher during next week's trading sessions.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
