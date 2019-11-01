ETH/USD 4H Chart: Near 180.54

The ETH/USD cryptocurrency has appreciated about 23.22% in value since October 23. The exchange rate breached the 50-, 100– and 200– period SMAs during last week's trading sessions.

Currently, the currency pair is trading near a support cluster formed by the 50-, 100– and 200-period simple moving averages and the combination of the weekly and the monthly PPs at 180.63.

If the support cluster holds, bullish traders will continue to drive the Ethereum cryptocurrency higher within this week's trading session.

However, if the pair breaks the support level, a decline towards the 170.8 area could be expected next week.

BTC/USD 4H Chart: Slight downside retracement likely

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has appreciated about 31.34% in value against the US Dollar during last week's trading sessions. A breakout has occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern at 9121.9.

Given that a breakout had occurred, the BTC/USD pair will likely continue to edge higher within next week's trading sessions. The price could move past the $10000 mark in the shorter term.

However, the BTC/USD cryptocurrency is likely to make a brief downside retracement towards the 8478.4 area during the following trading sessions.