ETH/USD 4H Chart: Near 180.54
The ETH/USD cryptocurrency has appreciated about 23.22% in value since October 23. The exchange rate breached the 50-, 100– and 200– period SMAs during last week's trading sessions.
Currently, the currency pair is trading near a support cluster formed by the 50-, 100– and 200-period simple moving averages and the combination of the weekly and the monthly PPs at 180.63.
If the support cluster holds, bullish traders will continue to drive the Ethereum cryptocurrency higher within this week's trading session.
However, if the pair breaks the support level, a decline towards the 170.8 area could be expected next week.
BTC/USD 4H Chart: Slight downside retracement likely
The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has appreciated about 31.34% in value against the US Dollar during last week's trading sessions. A breakout has occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern at 9121.9.
Given that a breakout had occurred, the BTC/USD pair will likely continue to edge higher within next week's trading sessions. The price could move past the $10000 mark in the shorter term.
However, the BTC/USD cryptocurrency is likely to make a brief downside retracement towards the 8478.4 area during the following trading sessions.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD Can be turning to the upside, However - Elliott Wave analysis
BTCUSD made a strong and significant bounce after we noticed a completed wave (v) of »c« of Y, even back above the channel resistance line. So, bulls are probably here, just be aware of a temporary pullback down to 8800 – 8200 support area, from where we may see a continuation higher.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD regains ground above $180.00 still vulnerable to losses
ETH/USD recovered to the area above $180.00 after a short-lived dip to $179.50 on Thursday. At the time of writing, EETH/USD is changing hands at $182.50, down 1% on a day-to-day basis.
Chainlink price analysis: LINK/USD follows in Stellar’s footsteps to lead crypto recovery
Chainlink (LINK) and Stellar (LINK) are the selected cryptocurrencies still flying the bull flag pattern. The majority of the major cryptos are struggling to avoid diving below key support areas.
Cardano launches update for Daedalus wallet
Cardano team has deployed Daedalus wallet update on the mainnet the days before a scheduled major Shelley update launch on the testnet. Shelley is supposed to bring a host of new features, including an integrated newsfeed and redesigned user interface.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales
Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.