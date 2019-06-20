Patterns: ETH/USD, BTC/USD
ETH/USD 4H Chart: Upside momentum likely to continue
Ethereum cryptocurrency has appreciated about 12.16% in value against the US Dollar since June 14. The currency pair was supported by the 50-hour simple moving average and the 23.60% Fibonacci retracement level at 264.8.
By and large, it is likely that the ETH/USD currency pair will make a pullback towards a support level formed by the 23.60% Fibonacci retracement level during the following trading sessions.
However, technical indicators suggest that the currency exchange rate might continue its bullish momentum in the short term.
BTC/USD 4H Chart: Bulls market
The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has appreciated about 16.74% in value against the US Dollar since last week trading sessions. The pair dashed through the $9000 mark on June 18.
Everything being equal, it is likely that the BTC/USD currency pair will make a brief retracement towards a support level formed by the 50-hour simple moving average at 8952.9 during the following trading sessions.
However, technical indicators demonstrate that the currency exchange rate could continue its upside movement in the short term.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.