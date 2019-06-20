Patterns: ETH/USD, BTC/USD

ETH/USD 4H Chart: Upside momentum likely to continue

Ethereum cryptocurrency has appreciated about 12.16% in value against the US Dollar since June 14. The currency pair was supported by the 50-hour simple moving average and the 23.60% Fibonacci retracement level at 264.8.

By and large, it is likely that the ETH/USD currency pair will make a pullback towards a support level formed by the 23.60% Fibonacci retracement level during the following trading sessions.

However, technical indicators suggest that the currency exchange rate might continue its bullish momentum in the short term.

BTC/USD 4H Chart: Bulls market

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has appreciated about 16.74% in value against the US Dollar since last week trading sessions. The pair dashed through the $9000 mark on June 18.

Everything being equal, it is likely that the BTC/USD currency pair will make a brief retracement towards a support level formed by the 50-hour simple moving average at 8952.9 during the following trading sessions.

However, technical indicators demonstrate that the currency exchange rate could continue its upside movement in the short term.