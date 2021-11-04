BTC/USD reveals pattern
On November 3, the price for Bitcoin confirmed a channel up patter by bouncing off its lower trend line. The pattern can be drawn by connecting the October 28, 29 and November 2 high levels and setting a parallel line at the October 28 low level.
In the case that the BTC/USD rate continues to surge in the pattern, it would eventually reach the crypto's all-time-high level zone at 66,640.00/66,920.00. Note that a surge could be strengthened by the support of the 50-4-hour period simple moving average, which on November 4 was located near 61,310.00
However, a potential decline of the pair might look for support in the October low level at 58,000.00 and the 200-period simple moving average near 58,500.00.
ETH/USD surges in channels
By examining the ETH/USD pair's 4-hour chart it can be spotted that the pair is surging in ascending channel patterns. Namely, since late September, the rate has been surging in a dominant channel up pattern. Meanwhile, most recently, since October 27, the pair has been surging in a smaller channel up.
Meanwhile, it can be spotted that the rate uses new all-time-high levels as support. After the rate booking a new all-time-high the ETH/USD retraces down to the previous high level before continuing to surge.
In regards to the future, the pair is expected to trade sideways between the support of the 4,420.00/4,460.00 zone and the resistance of the high levels at 4,632.00/4,666.00.
A passing of the resistance zone could find resistance in round price levels. For example, the 5,000.00 mark could be reached by gradually surging in the borders of the channel up pattern.
On the other hand, a decline of the rate would face the support of the 4,420.00/4,460.00 zone, which is strengthened by the lower trend line of the junior channel up pattern and the 50-4-hour period simple moving average.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
VeChain price eyes $0.45 as VET anticipates an explosive breakout
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on VeChain price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate what VET needs to do to break out.
Ethereum Classic price to retest $40 as ETC bulls get hammered
Ethereum Classic price shows that bulls are losing control and that a drop might arrive soon. However, there is one support trend line that will decide if ETC slides lower or stays put.
Ownix token rallies 100% after FC Barcelona announces alliance with the NFT marketplace
The FC Barcelona club, one of the world's largest soccer clubs, has partnered with Ownix to debut its NFT collection. The non-fungible token series will showcase historical moments from the soccer club's 122-year history.
Cardano price targets $10 following new partnerships in Africa
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson reveals that ADA is counting on the "smart cow effect." The smart cow problem is when a group of individuals is faced with a technically difficult task, one of the members solves it. Hoskinson expects Cardano's partnerships with African governments to influence regulators in the United States.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.