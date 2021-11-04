BTC/USD reveals pattern

On November 3, the price for Bitcoin confirmed a channel up patter by bouncing off its lower trend line. The pattern can be drawn by connecting the October 28, 29 and November 2 high levels and setting a parallel line at the October 28 low level.

In the case that the BTC/USD rate continues to surge in the pattern, it would eventually reach the crypto's all-time-high level zone at 66,640.00/66,920.00. Note that a surge could be strengthened by the support of the 50-4-hour period simple moving average, which on November 4 was located near 61,310.00

However, a potential decline of the pair might look for support in the October low level at 58,000.00 and the 200-period simple moving average near 58,500.00.

ETH/USD surges in channels

By examining the ETH/USD pair's 4-hour chart it can be spotted that the pair is surging in ascending channel patterns. Namely, since late September, the rate has been surging in a dominant channel up pattern. Meanwhile, most recently, since October 27, the pair has been surging in a smaller channel up.

Meanwhile, it can be spotted that the rate uses new all-time-high levels as support. After the rate booking a new all-time-high the ETH/USD retraces down to the previous high level before continuing to surge.

In regards to the future, the pair is expected to trade sideways between the support of the 4,420.00/4,460.00 zone and the resistance of the high levels at 4,632.00/4,666.00.

A passing of the resistance zone could find resistance in round price levels. For example, the 5,000.00 mark could be reached by gradually surging in the borders of the channel up pattern.

On the other hand, a decline of the rate would face the support of the 4,420.00/4,460.00 zone, which is strengthened by the lower trend line of the junior channel up pattern and the 50-4-hour period simple moving average.