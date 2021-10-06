BTC/USD potential target at $65K
From the 7 days perspective, the Bitcoin cryptocurrency has surged by 26.22% against the US Dollar. The cryptocurrency pair breached the $50K mark during yesterday's trading session.
All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend bullish during the following trading sessions. The potential target for the BTC/USD pair would be near the $65K area.
However, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap could encounter resistance at the 52000.00 level within this week's trading sessions.
ETH/USD bulls could prevail
The Ethereum cryptocurrency has surged by 28.36% against the US Dollar during the last seven days. The ETH/USD cryptocurrency pair breached the 50– day simple moving average on October 2.
Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading session. The potential target for buyers would be near the 4,500 mark.
However, bullish traders could encounter resistance at 4218.79 within this week's trading sessions.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Editors’ Picks
Cardano establishes EMURGO Africa as ADA price contemplates 17% breakout
Cardano price is currently consolidating with no directional bias in sight. Moreover, the upside for ADA is infested with stacked resistance barriers, making a bullish scenario an uphill battle.
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC bulls target $190 next
Litecoin price has one last obstacle in its path before it can aim higher at $190. The strength of the resistance ahead may hinder a potential LTC rally if the altcoin fails to slice above a key technical indicator.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu price can rally another 100% if it overcomes this barrier
Shiba Inu price has been highly giving to its holders as it nearly tripled in value over the past week. While this run-up might be eye-popping, SHIB can embark on another 100% upswing if it can breach a significant barrier.
Solana pauses for support while SOL targets $215
Solana price has regained the majority of its losses from its all-time high and shows evidence of a continuation move higher. Thus, nearly all conditions necessary to fulfill an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout are complete, but some hints of near-term weakness remain.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.