BTC/USD potential target at $65K

From the 7 days perspective, the Bitcoin cryptocurrency has surged by 26.22% against the US Dollar. The cryptocurrency pair breached the $50K mark during yesterday's trading session.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend bullish during the following trading sessions. The potential target for the BTC/USD pair would be near the $65K area.

However, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap could encounter resistance at the 52000.00 level within this week's trading sessions.

ETH/USD bulls could prevail

The Ethereum cryptocurrency has surged by 28.36% against the US Dollar during the last seven days. The ETH/USD cryptocurrency pair breached the 50– day simple moving average on October 2.

Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading session. The potential target for buyers would be near the 4,500 mark.

However, bullish traders could encounter resistance at 4218.79 within this week's trading sessions.