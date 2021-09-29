BTC/USD nears $40K level
The Bitcoin cryptocurrency edged lower by 21.91% against the US Dollar during last week's trading sessions. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap failed to break the $50K mark last week.
Currently, the BTC/USD cryptocurrency pair is trading near the 40,000 support level.
If the exchange rate breaks the $40,000 mark, sellers could target the support level at the 30,000 area during the following trading sessions.
However, if the support line holds, a surge towards the 55,000 mark within this week's trading sessions.
ETH/USD two scenarios likely
The Ethereum cryptocurrency has declined by 31.51% against the US Dollar since September 7. The world's second-largest crypto by market capitalization tested the 2750.6 this week.
All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend lower during the following trading sessions. The potential target for bearish traders would be near the $2000 mark.
However, the ETH/USD cryptocurrency could reverse from the current price level at 2800.3 and target the 50– day simple moving average at the $4000 mark during this week's trading sessions.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
