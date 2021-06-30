BTC/USD 4H Chart: Could target $40K
The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has surged by 17.30% against the US Dollar since this week's trading sessions. The world's biggest cryptocurrency tested the $36000 level on June 29.
Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the daily time-frame chart. The exchange rate could edge lower during this week's trading sessions.
However, the BTC/USD cryptocurrency exchange rate might target the $40,000 mark this week.
ETH/USD 4H Chart: Bounces off support
The Etheruem cryptocurrency fell by 23.03% against the US Dollar during last week's trading sessions. The decline was stopped by the 200– period simple moving average at 1916.20.
The exchange rate bounced off a support line at the 1742.40 area during this week's trading sessions. Most likely, buyers could drive the price towards the $3,000 mark this week.
However, the 50– period SMA at 2568 could provide resistance for the ETH/USD cryptocurrency exchange rate in the shorter term.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
