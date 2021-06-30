BTC/USD 4H Chart: Could target $40K

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has surged by 17.30% against the US Dollar since this week's trading sessions. The world's biggest cryptocurrency tested the $36000 level on June 29.

Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the daily time-frame chart. The exchange rate could edge lower during this week's trading sessions.

However, the BTC/USD cryptocurrency exchange rate might target the $40,000 mark this week.

ETH/USD 4H Chart: Bounces off support

The Etheruem cryptocurrency fell by 23.03% against the US Dollar during last week's trading sessions. The decline was stopped by the 200– period simple moving average at 1916.20.

The exchange rate bounced off a support line at the 1742.40 area during this week's trading sessions. Most likely, buyers could drive the price towards the $3,000 mark this week.

However, the 50– period SMA at 2568 could provide resistance for the ETH/USD cryptocurrency exchange rate in the shorter term.