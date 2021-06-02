BTC/USD daily chart: Fell below 200– day SMA

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency fell below the 200– day simple moving average during the last week of May.

Given that the 50– and 200– day SMAs are above the current price level, the BTC/USD exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading sessions. Bearish traders may drive the Bitcoin price towards the $20,000 mark.

However, sellers could encounter a barrier at the $30,000 level during this week's trading sessions.

ETH/USD daily chart: Likely to edge higher

The Ethereum cryptocurrency surged by 20% against the US Dollar during last week's trading sessions. The second-largest crypto by market cap tested the 50–day simple moving average at 2852.7 on May 27.

Technical indicators flash buying signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, the ETH/USD exchange rate could surge above the 50– day SMA at 2852.7 within this week's trading sessions.

However, if the resistance level formed by the 50– day SMA holds, bearish traders might drive the price lower in the nearest future.