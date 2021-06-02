BTC/USD daily chart: Fell below 200– day SMA
The Bitcoin cryptocurrency fell below the 200– day simple moving average during the last week of May.
Given that the 50– and 200– day SMAs are above the current price level, the BTC/USD exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading sessions. Bearish traders may drive the Bitcoin price towards the $20,000 mark.
However, sellers could encounter a barrier at the $30,000 level during this week's trading sessions.
ETH/USD daily chart: Likely to edge higher
The Ethereum cryptocurrency surged by 20% against the US Dollar during last week's trading sessions. The second-largest crypto by market cap tested the 50–day simple moving average at 2852.7 on May 27.
Technical indicators flash buying signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, the ETH/USD exchange rate could surge above the 50– day SMA at 2852.7 within this week's trading sessions.
However, if the resistance level formed by the 50– day SMA holds, bearish traders might drive the price lower in the nearest future.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price struggles in consolidation as interest in SHIB subsides
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating since May 19, as interest in SHIB has gradually been declining. The meme-token has been following the broader crypto market trend, failing to galvanize investors' enthusiasm.
Three reasons why Cardano price could rally to $7.50
Cardano price emerged from a descending channel on May 30 on the four-hour chart, lifting ADA from below the 2018 high at $1.39 and over the 61.8% retracement of the May correction at $1.69.
Ripple eyes 30% advance despite stiff resistance levels
XRP price has witnessed a fresh bounce off a crucial demand zone, indicating a bounce from this barrier could kick-start an upswing. The immediate overhead barrier might hinder this rally.
VeChain primed for 63% advance
VeChain price is consolidating inside a bullish technical formation that forecasts a massive uptrend. However, a breakdown of a critical support could put a dent in this rally.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.