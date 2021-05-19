BTC/USD Daily Chart: Breaking Pattern
First of all, the BTC/USD exchange rate has broken the channel up pattern, in the borders of which it traded since August. Secondly, the rate passed the support of the April low level near 47,750.00. Last but not least, the January high level of 41,900.00 did not provide support on May 19.
Moreover, by the middle of Wednesday's, May 19, European trading hours, the rate had pierced the 200-day simple moving average at 39,500.00. Future scenarios were based upon whether or not the 200-day SMA provides support.
In the case of the SMA causing a recovery, the exchange rate's potential surge would most likely encounter resistance in the previously mentioned low and high levels. On the other hand, a decline below the SMA could look for support in the round exchange rate level at 35,000.00. Afterward, the 30,000.00 mark and the zone below it could provide support.
ETH/USD Daily Chart: Decline below $3000
Since bouncing off the all-time-high level at 4,375.00 on May 12, the ETH/USD rate has been declining. On Wednesday, May 19, the rate had reached the 2,800.00 level and the 50-day simple moving average.
In the case of the rate passing the support of the 50-day SMA and the decline extending, the rate could look for support in the April high levels at 2,530.00. If the 2,530.00 would be passed, the most close by support would be the 2,000.00 mark.
On the other hand, a recovery of the pair would find resistance in the 3,500.00 and 4,000.00 levels, which provided resistance during the previous rate's surge.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
