BTC/USD daily chart: Bounces off support

The Bitcoin plummeted by 24.67% against the US Dollar during last week's trading sessions. The world's biggest cryptocurrency by market cap found support at the 47,000.0 level on April 27.

The blockchain bounced off the support line at the $47,000.0 mark during this week's trading sessions. Most likely, buyers are likely to pressure the BTC/USD exchange rate higher during the following weeks.

The potential target for bullish traders could be near the $75k level. However, bulls might encounter resistance near the 64078.1 area in the nearest future.

ETH/USD daily chart: Hits new high

The Ethereum cryptocurrency has edged higher by 35.39% against the US Dollar since last week's trading sessions. The world's second-largest crypto by market cap booked a new all-time high at the $2700 mark on April 27.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals, therefore, the blockchain is likely to continue to trend bullish during the following weeks. The possible target for buyers could be near the $4000 mark.

However, the ETH/USD cryptocurrency exchange rate could find resistance at the $3000 level during this week's trading sessions.