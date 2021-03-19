BTC/USD 4H Chart: Could edge higher
The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has surged by 24.94% against the US Dollar during the past two weeks. The world's biggest cryptocurrency breached the $62000 mark on March 12.
Technical indicators flash buying signals on the 4H, daily and weekly time-frame charts. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading sessions.
However, a resistance level at 60000.0 could provide resistance for the BTC/USD cryptocurrency exchange rate in the shorter term.
ETH/USD 4H Chart: Sets for breakout
The Ethereum cryptocurrency has been trading sideways against the US Dollar during the last two week's trading sessions. The cryptocurrency pair tested the 1950.0 level last week.
Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern at 1732.9 and could be set for a breakout.
If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the 1500.0 level could be expected during the following trading sessions.
However, if the channel pattern holds, a surge towards the 2050.0 level could follow next week.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin needs to break $55,900 support to extend bearish impulse
Bitcoin traders keep the previous day’s bearish bias during early Friday as the quote drops below 50-SMA to $56,930, down 1.20% intraday. The cryptocurrency major recently refreshed the day’s low with a $56,276 level.
Zilliqa Price Forecast: ZIL faces threat of reversal amid a 62% rally
Zilliqa price has seen an excellent run-up since its breakout, but now the rally could reverse if demand barriers fail. Momentum Reversal Indicator’s (MRI) breakout line at $0.19 has stopped ZIL's run-up.
Cardano targets $2.30 next
Cardano price breakout from a small double-bottom base has increased the odds that ADA is on the verge of continuing the impressive advance of 2021. ADA came within 1% of the all-time high today.
Algorand eyes a 40% correction
Algorand price shows an uptrend disguised in the form of a bear flag pattern. A breakdown of the flag’s lower trendline around $1.03 confirms the bearish thesis. ALGO could drop 40% towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.84.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.