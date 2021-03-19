BTC/USD 4H Chart: Could edge higher

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has surged by 24.94% against the US Dollar during the past two weeks. The world's biggest cryptocurrency breached the $62000 mark on March 12.

Technical indicators flash buying signals on the 4H, daily and weekly time-frame charts. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading sessions.

However, a resistance level at 60000.0 could provide resistance for the BTC/USD cryptocurrency exchange rate in the shorter term.

ETH/USD 4H Chart: Sets for breakout

The Ethereum cryptocurrency has been trading sideways against the US Dollar during the last two week's trading sessions. The cryptocurrency pair tested the 1950.0 level last week.

Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern at 1732.9 and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the 1500.0 level could be expected during the following trading sessions.

However, if the channel pattern holds, a surge towards the 2050.0 level could follow next week.