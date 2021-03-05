BTC/USD 4H Chart: Two scenarios likely

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has declined by 26.12% against the US Dollar since last week's trading sessions. The world's biggest cryptocurrency reversed from a historical high at the $58000 mark on February 21.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading sessions. A breakout through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern could occur.

However, if the channel pattern holds, buyers are likely to target the $58000 mark during the following weeks.

ETH/USD 4H Chart: Decline likely to continue

The Ethereum cryptocurrency has declined by 34.36% against the US Dollar since last week's trading sessions. The exchange rate reversed from the highest level at the $2000 mark on February 21.

Everything being equal, the world's second-biggest digital currency could continue to edge lower in a descending channel pattern during the following trading sessions. The potential target for the ETH/USD cryptocurrency pair will be near the weekly S1 at 1158.3.

However, a support line at 1300.0 could provide support for bearish traders during the following trading week.