BTC/USD 4H chart: Hits record high

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has surged by 38.71% against the US Dollar since February 8. The world's biggest digital currency hit a new high at the $52,000 level during yesterday's trading sessions.

All things being equal, the price of the cryptocurrency is likely to continue to edge higher during the following trading sessions. The potential target for bullish traders would be near the $60,000 mark.

However, the upper line of an ascending channel pattern could provide resistance for the BTC/USD cryptocurrency pair during the following trading sessions.

ETH/USD 4H chart: Hits new high

The Ethereum cryptocurrency has jumped by 25.30% against the US Dollar since February 8. The world's second-biggest cryptocurrency hit a new record high at $1944.47 during yesterday's trading session.

As for the near future, the ETH/USD cryptocurrency pair could continue to edge higher. Bullish traders are likely to target the $3000 level during the following trading sessions.

However, the weekly R2 at 2062.83 could provide resistance for the digital currency in the shorter term.