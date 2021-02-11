BTC/USD 4H Chart: Bulls could prevail

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has surged by 41.36% against the US Dollar since the beginning of February. The BTC/USD cryptocurrency pair hit the $48,000 mark on February 9.

Technical indicators suggest that the exchange rate is likely to continue to trend bullish. Buyers might target the $55,000 level during the following trading sessions.

However, the cryptocurrency exchange rate could make a brief pullback towards the 40,000 level this week.

ETH/USD 4H Chart: Buying signals

The Ethereum cryptocurrency has surged by 39.33% against the US Dollar since February 1. The cryptocurrency hit a new high at 1830.7 during this week's trading sessions.

Technical indicators suggest that buyers are likely to continue to pressure the ETH/USD exchange rate higher during the following trading sessions. The potential target for bullish traders would be near the 2200.00 level.

However, the weekly R1 at 1815.73 could still provide resistance for the cryptocurrency exchange rate in the shorter term.