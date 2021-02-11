BTC/USD 4H Chart: Bulls could prevail
The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has surged by 41.36% against the US Dollar since the beginning of February. The BTC/USD cryptocurrency pair hit the $48,000 mark on February 9.
Technical indicators suggest that the exchange rate is likely to continue to trend bullish. Buyers might target the $55,000 level during the following trading sessions.
However, the cryptocurrency exchange rate could make a brief pullback towards the 40,000 level this week.
ETH/USD 4H Chart: Buying signals
The Ethereum cryptocurrency has surged by 39.33% against the US Dollar since February 1. The cryptocurrency hit a new high at 1830.7 during this week's trading sessions.
Technical indicators suggest that buyers are likely to continue to pressure the ETH/USD exchange rate higher during the following trading sessions. The potential target for bullish traders would be near the 2200.00 level.
However, the weekly R1 at 1815.73 could still provide resistance for the cryptocurrency exchange rate in the shorter term.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Stellar engages thrust boosters eyeing all-time highs
Stellar has stepped above the crucial January barrier at $0.41, clearing the path toward record highs at $1.05. Various technical levels have aligned in support of the expected upswing.
ALGO makes a gigantic leap targeting $2.5
Algorand continues to outperform, especially after spiking above 2020's high at $0.75. The bullish outlook has been reinforced by the MACD. Trading above this crucial level has catapulted the token above our recent prediction of $1.05.
Yellen says Treasury will fight misuse of cryptocurrencies
Reuters reports that Yellen has warned about an "explosion of risk" related to digital markets, including the misuse of cryptocurrencies, but said new financial technologies could help fight crime and reduce inequality.
Bitcoin Cash price primed for higher highs after 14% correction
Bitcoin Cash price hints at a continuation of its uptrend following a small pullback. A spike in demand around the current levels could lead to a 20% upswing if the $510 resistance is breached.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.