BTC/USD 4H Chart: Could target $20K

Since January 10, the Bitcoin cryptocurrency has declined by 30.14% against the US Dollar. The currency pair breached the $30,000 area during the Asian session on Friday.

All things being equal, the blockchain is likely to continue to edge lower during the following trading sessions. The potential target for bearish traders would be near the $20,000 mark.

However, the lower line of a descending channel pattern could provide support for the BTC/USD cryptocurrency exchange rate in the short-term.

ETH/USD 4H Chart: Breakout could occur

Since January 19, the Ethereum cryptocurrency has declined by 26.73% against the US Dollar. The blockchain tested the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern during the Asian session on Friday.

As for the near future, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower. A breakout through the bottom border of the channel pattern could occur during the following trading sessions.

However, if the ascending channel pattern holds, bullish traders would pressure the ETH/USD cryptocurrency exchange rate higher during next week's trading sessions.