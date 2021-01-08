BTC/USD 4H Chart: Bullish run likely to continue

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has surged by 32.24% against the US Dollar since the beginning of the year. The blockchain tested the $40K mark during Thursday's trading session.

As for the near future, the exchange rate is likely to continue to edge higher. Bullish traders might target the $48,000 mark this week.

However, the weekly resistance level at the 40335.2 region could still provide resistance for the BTC/USD cryptocurrency exchange rate during the following trading sessions.

ETH/USD 4H Chart: Bulls could prevail

The Ethereum cryptocurrency has soared by 77.09% against the US Dollar since January 1. The exchange rate breached the $1300 mark during yesterday's trading session.

All things being equal, the ETH/USD cryptocurrency pair could continue to trend bullish during the following trading sessions. The potential target for bulls would be at the 1500.00 level.

However, the week R3 at 1357.1 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate next week.