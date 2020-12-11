BTC/USD 4H Chart: Two scenarios likely

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has declined by 9.50% against the US Dollar since December 1. The currency pair tested the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern at 17906.8 on December 11.

Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower line of the channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the 16000.0 level could be expected during next week's trading sessions.

However, if the ascending channel pattern holds, the BTC/USD cryptocurrency pair could continue its bullish momentum during the following trading sessions.

ETH/USD 4H Chart: Could still edge lower

The Ethereum cryptocurrency has declined by 12.96% against the US Dollar since December 1. The currency pair breached the 50– and 100– period SMAs during the past two weeks.

The ETH/USD exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading sessions. The potential target for bearish traders would be near the 460.00 level.

However, the 200– period simple moving average at 527.3 could provide resistance for the cryptocurrency exchange rate in the shorter term.