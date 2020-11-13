BTC/USD 4H Chart: Buying signals
The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has edged higher by 24.36% against the US Dollar since the beginning of November. The currency pair tested the $16400 mark during the Asian session on Friday.
Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4-hour, daily and weekly time-frame charts. Therefore, bullish traders could continue to drive the BTC/USD pair higher during the following trading sessions.
However, a resistance cluster near the 16385 area could provide resistance for the cryptocurrency exchange rate in the shorter term.
ETH/USD 4H Chart: Bulls likely to prevail
The Ethereum cryptocurrency has surged by 25.74% against the US Dollar since November 1. The currency pair tested the $465 mark during this week's trading sessions.
All things being equal, the exchange rate might continue to edge higher during the following trading sessions. A breakout through the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern could occur.
However, if the channel pattern holds, a decline towards the support cluster at 428.6 could be expected during the following trading sessions.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
