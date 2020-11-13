BTC/USD 4H Chart: Buying signals

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has edged higher by 24.36% against the US Dollar since the beginning of November. The currency pair tested the $16400 mark during the Asian session on Friday.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4-hour, daily and weekly time-frame charts. Therefore, bullish traders could continue to drive the BTC/USD pair higher during the following trading sessions.

However, a resistance cluster near the 16385 area could provide resistance for the cryptocurrency exchange rate in the shorter term.

ETH/USD 4H Chart: Bulls likely to prevail

The Ethereum cryptocurrency has surged by 25.74% against the US Dollar since November 1. The currency pair tested the $465 mark during this week's trading sessions.

All things being equal, the exchange rate might continue to edge higher during the following trading sessions. A breakout through the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern could occur.

However, if the channel pattern holds, a decline towards the support cluster at 428.6 could be expected during the following trading sessions.