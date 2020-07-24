BTC/USD 4H Chart: Buying signals
The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has surged by 6.49% against the US Dollar since the past two weeks. The currency pair tested the $9600 mark during yesterday's trading session.
Technical indicators flash buying signals on all time-frame charts. Most likely, bulls will continue to pressure the exchange rate higher during next week trading sessions.
However, the BTC/USD exchange rate is expected to make a brief pullback towards the $9300 mark in the shorter term.
ETH/USD 4H: Likely to edge higher
The Ethereum cryptocurrency has surged by 21.13% against the US Dollar since July 16. The currency pair tested the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern at 278.97 on Thursday.
As for the near future, the ETH/USD exchange rate could continue to trend bullish. The cryptocurrency pair could target the 300.00 mark during next week trading sessions.
Although, the currency exchange rate is likely to make a brief retracement towards the 250.00 level in the shorter term.
