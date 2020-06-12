BTC/USD 4H CHART: DECLINE LIKELY TO CONTINUE
The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has declined by 10.37% against the US Dollar since the beginning of June. The currency pair breached a support cluster formed by the monthly PP and the weekly S1 at 9183.6 on June 11.
All things being equal, the BTC/USD pair could continue to edge lower during the following trading sessions. The potential target for bearish traders would be at the 8600 mark.
However, the support cluster at 9183.6 could provide support for the exchange rate in the short-term.
ETH/USD 4H: SELLERS LIKELY TO PRESSURE PAIR LOWER
The Ethereum cryptocurrency has declined by 10.12% against the US Dollar during the past two weeks. The exchange rate breached the 230.00 mark during yesterday's trading session.
As for the near future, the ETH/USD cryptocurrency pair could continue to decline. Sellers are likely to target a support level formed by the 200– period simple moving average at 213.0 during the following trading sessions.
However, the weekly support line at 226.13 could provide support for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.
