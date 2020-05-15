BTC/USD 4H Chart: Buy signals
The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has surged by 18.99% against the US Dollar since this week's trading sessions. The exchange rate was guided by an ascending channel pattern.
Technical indicators suggest buying signals on both the smaller and the larger time-frame charts. Therefore, the BTC/USD currency pair could continue to surge in the ascending channel pattern during next week's trading sessions.
However, the weekly resistance level at 9726.6 could provide resistance for the cryptocurrency exchange rate in the shorter term.
ETH/USD 4H: could edge higher
The Ethereum cryptocurrency has surged by 13.58% against the US Dollar since this week's trading sessions. The exchange rate was pressured higher by the 200– period simple moving average during this week.
As for next week's trading sessions, the ETH/USD currency pair could continue to edge higher. The possible target for bullish traders would be at the psychological level at 225.00 area.
However, the weekly resistance level at 208.26 could provide resistance for the cryptocurrency exchange rate in the short-term.
Bitcoin may retest $7,500 if the bears regain the control
Bitcoin recovered from the intraday low of $9,236 to trade at $9,550 at the time of writing. Despite the recovery, the first digital asset has lost over 2% since the start of the day amid strong bearish sentiments that replaced the optimism after a failed attempt to break above $10,000 on Thursday.
XRP/USD Braces For Consolidation at $0.20 as XRP adoption escalates
Cryptocurrencies across the board are dealing with increased selling activities. May was one of the most anticipated months of 2020 due to Bitcoin halving.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD flat out at $200 after rejection from 100 SMA
Ethereum price is pivotal $200 level after soaring to highs above $205. The bullish momentum which was triggered by Bitcoin’s surge towards $10,000 hit a wall at the 100 SMA in the 4-hour range.
IOT/USD: Binance adds IOTA to its Flexible Savings service
One of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges Binance added IOTA and ONT to the list of digital assets supported by Flexible Deposits. This service allows users to earn interest on their crypto holdings by lending their coins to Binance Margin.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000
Bitcoin lived through another volatile week. The first digital coin crashed to $8,100 on May 10 and jumped to $9,944 om Thursday, May 14. Thus, the price range reached nearly $2,000.