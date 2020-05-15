BTC/USD 4H Chart: Buy signals

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has surged by 18.99% against the US Dollar since this week's trading sessions. The exchange rate was guided by an ascending channel pattern.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on both the smaller and the larger time-frame charts. Therefore, the BTC/USD currency pair could continue to surge in the ascending channel pattern during next week's trading sessions.

However, the weekly resistance level at 9726.6 could provide resistance for the cryptocurrency exchange rate in the shorter term.

ETH/USD 4H: could edge higher

The Ethereum cryptocurrency has surged by 13.58% against the US Dollar since this week's trading sessions. The exchange rate was pressured higher by the 200– period simple moving average during this week.

As for next week's trading sessions, the ETH/USD currency pair could continue to edge higher. The possible target for bullish traders would be at the psychological level at 225.00 area.

However, the weekly resistance level at 208.26 could provide resistance for the cryptocurrency exchange rate in the short-term.