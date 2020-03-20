BTC/USD 4H Chart: Could slide higher

Since the beginning of March, the Bitcoin cryptocurrency has declined by 53.65% in value against the US Dollar. The currency pair tested the $4000 mark at the end of last week's trading sessions.

The exchange rate bounced off from the bottom border of a descending channel pattern at 4513.00 at the beginning of this week's trading sessions. Most likely, the BTC/USD pair will continue to slide higher until it reaches the $7500 area.

However, a resistance cluster formed by the 100– hour simple moving average and the weekly S2 at 7062.77 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate during the following trading sessions.

ETH/USD 4H Chart: Short-term target at 209.23

The Ethereum cryptocurrency has been trending bearish against the US Dollar since the beginning of March. The exchange rate has declined by 58.33% in value during the past two weeks.

The currency pair bounced off the psychological support level at 100.00 at the beginning of this week's trading sessions. The ETH/USD pair will most likely continue to edge higher until it reaches the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern at 209.23.

However, a resistance cluster at the 171.10 area could hinder the cryptocurrency exchange rate during the following trading sessions.