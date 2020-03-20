BTC/USD 4H Chart: Could slide higher
Since the beginning of March, the Bitcoin cryptocurrency has declined by 53.65% in value against the US Dollar. The currency pair tested the $4000 mark at the end of last week's trading sessions.
The exchange rate bounced off from the bottom border of a descending channel pattern at 4513.00 at the beginning of this week's trading sessions. Most likely, the BTC/USD pair will continue to slide higher until it reaches the $7500 area.
However, a resistance cluster formed by the 100– hour simple moving average and the weekly S2 at 7062.77 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate during the following trading sessions.
ETH/USD 4H Chart: Short-term target at 209.23
The Ethereum cryptocurrency has been trending bearish against the US Dollar since the beginning of March. The exchange rate has declined by 58.33% in value during the past two weeks.
The currency pair bounced off the psychological support level at 100.00 at the beginning of this week's trading sessions. The ETH/USD pair will most likely continue to edge higher until it reaches the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern at 209.23.
However, a resistance cluster at the 171.10 area could hinder the cryptocurrency exchange rate during the following trading sessions.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin eyes $7,000 ignoring the Coronavirus menace
The Coronavirus breakout continues to wreak havoc across the globe leaving some countries such as Italy at a standstill. Financial markets including the cryptocurrency market have spent the entire week trying to recover from the damage caused by COVID-19 last week.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD retakes $0.1700, focus on $0.1930
XRP/USD jumped above $0.1700 and hit the intraday high at $0.1736, which is the best level since March 12. The coin has increased over 14% in recent 24 hours amid major bullish momentum on the cryptocurrency markets.
ETH/USD $145 hurdle unconquered, freefall under $120 imminent
Ethereum price confidently stepped above $140 resistance level on Thursday. The bullish action was in tandem with Bitcoin’s surge above $6,000. However, a weekly high was formed at $144.35, which left a gap that continues to explored by the bulls.
STEEM is down 22% and still overbought ahead of the fork
Steem community will activate a hardfork and move the whole ecosystem to HIVE blockchain in less than seven hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.