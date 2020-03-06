BTC/USD 4H Chart: Likely to make slight upward movement

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has continued to decline against the US Dollar since last week's trading sessions. The currency pair has declined by 19.27% in value during this period.

Everything being equal, the BTC/USD cryptocurrency could make a slight upward movement towards a resistance cluster formed by the 200– period simple moving average and the weekly R1 at the 9612.23.

The cryptocurrency exchange rate could make a downside reversal from the resistance cluster, as mentioned above, during the following trading sessions.

ETH/USD 4H Chart: Targets at 260.20

The Ethereum cryptocurrency has been trading bearish against the US Dollar since the middle of February. The exchange rate has declined by 22.84% in value during the past three weeks.

As for the near future, the ETH/USD exchange rate could edge up within next week's trading sessions. The potential target for the pair will be at the weekly R1 at 260.23.

Although, the 100– period simple moving average at 245.63 could provide resistance for the cryptocurrency exchange rate during the following trading sessions.