BTC/USD 4H Chart: Bounces off weekly PP
Since October 28, the Bitcoin cryptocurrency has depreciated about 33.03% in value against the US Dollar. The exchange rate was pressured down by the 50– period simple moving average during this period.
However, the currency pair bounced off the weekly S1 at 6434.37 during this week's trading sessions. The cryptocurrency is currently trading near the 7759.2 area.
By and large, the BTC/USD pair will most likely continue to edge higher during next week's trading session. The possible target will be at the $8500 mark.
Although, the 100– period SMA at 7950.8 could provide resistance for the cryptocurrency exchange rate in the short-term future.
ETH/USD 4H Chart: Bullish signals
The Ethereum cryptocurrency has depreciated about 27.61% in value against the US Dollar since November 17. The decline was stopped by the monthly S2 at 136.23 on November 25.
The exchange rate made a U-turn north from the monthly S2 at 136.23 during this week's trading sessions.
Everything being equal, the ETH/USD pair will likely target the 180.00 mark within next week's sessions.
However, the 100– period simple moving average at 170.6 could prevent the exchange rate from gaining strength in the short-term future.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
