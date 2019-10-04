BTC/USD 4H Chart: Pressured by 50– period SMA

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has depreciated about 21.82% in value against the US Dollar since September 22. The currency pair tested the lower boundary of a descending channel pattern at 7875.37 during last week's trading sessions.

The 50– period simple moving average is currently providing resistance for the exchange rate at 8243.77.

If the resistance level holds, a decline towards the weekly S1 and the monthly S1 at 7195.57 could be expected during the following trading sessions.

However, if the BTC/USD pair breaks the 50-period SMA, bulls could push the price towards the monthly R1 at 9536.90 next week.

ETH/USD 4H Chart: Stranded between SMAs

Since September 20, the ETH/USD currency pair has depreciated about 30.7% in value. The decline began after the pair reversed from a one-month high level at 230.8. The exchange rate is currently stranded between the 200– hour SMA at 187.40 and the 50– hour SMA at 176.29.

From a theoretical point of view, the Ethereum cryptocurrency will most likely continue to fall against the US Dollar during the following trading sessions. The potential target for the exchange rate would be at 148.30.

However, the 50– period simple moving average at 176.2 could provide support for the currency pair during next week's trading session.