BTC/USD 4H Chart: Pressured by 50– period SMA
The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has depreciated about 21.82% in value against the US Dollar since September 22. The currency pair tested the lower boundary of a descending channel pattern at 7875.37 during last week's trading sessions.
The 50– period simple moving average is currently providing resistance for the exchange rate at 8243.77.
If the resistance level holds, a decline towards the weekly S1 and the monthly S1 at 7195.57 could be expected during the following trading sessions.
However, if the BTC/USD pair breaks the 50-period SMA, bulls could push the price towards the monthly R1 at 9536.90 next week.
ETH/USD 4H Chart: Stranded between SMAs
Since September 20, the ETH/USD currency pair has depreciated about 30.7% in value. The decline began after the pair reversed from a one-month high level at 230.8. The exchange rate is currently stranded between the 200– hour SMA at 187.40 and the 50– hour SMA at 176.29.
From a theoretical point of view, the Ethereum cryptocurrency will most likely continue to fall against the US Dollar during the following trading sessions. The potential target for the exchange rate would be at 148.30.
However, the 50– period simple moving average at 176.2 could provide support for the currency pair during next week's trading session.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin (BTC) bulls must defend $8,000 for dear life
Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the levels, registered at the beginning of the week. At the time of writing, the first digital coin is changing hands at $8,116, trading with short-term bearish bias amid decreasing volatility. However, the situation may change drastically, once BTC/USD dives under $8,000.
Altcoins may face imminent mass consolidation
"Extinction Rebellion" is one of the movements fighting climate change – but Altcoins' attempt to rebel may be futile. FXStreet's Tomàs Salles is attending the Delta Summit in Malta and reports about a growing notion that the number of cryptocurrencies will significantly fall.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD bulls hitting strongly on $0.2500 resistance
Ripple is showing prowess in a relatively bearish cryptocurrency market. As discussed earlier Ripple upside has been capped at $0.25 (short-term) resistance.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD extends the downside, loses 2%
ETH/USD is range-bound with bearish bias during Friday trading. The second-largest digital coin with the current market value of $18.8 billion has lost about 2.2% on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.