Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead expects the $1.3 billion blockchain fund to close over the next “three or four weeks” once the due diligence from large institutions has been wrapped up.
Crypto hedge fund giant Pantera Capital is set to close a blockchain fund next month that is backed by around $1.3 billion worth of capital.
The Pantera Blockchain Fund was announced in May last year, with plans to raise $600 million to invest in early-stage tokens, venture equity, Web3 firms and tokens with strong liquidity. It has since surpassed that target significantly, with the firm revealing last month that the fund had topped $1 billion.
The latest $1.3 billion figure was noted during an April 12 investor conference call regarding the company’s new $200 million Pantera Select Fund that will back “growth stage” crypto firms that are ready to generate revenue, as opposed to firms in early funding stages that being sought out via the Blockchain Fund.
While a specific closing date for the fund wasn’t detailed, Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead suggested it could be in early May:
We’re wrapping up the Blockchain Fund, I think it’s gonna be about $1.3 billion and over the next three or four weeks, and as some of the big institutions that have very detailed due diligence processes wrap up, we will be done with that fund.
Moving forward, Morehead also noted that the company will then shift its focus to closing the Blockchain Fund II 2023, which will “essentially be the same” as the former variation of the fund and look to obtain further deals in the “early-stage private token space, and new deals in the early venture space.”
“We will come back with a larger and more diversified and probably longer investment period growth-stage fund, in say 2024,” Morehead added.
The Pantera Select Fund is also expected to close in early May with around $200 million worth of capital. The firm stated that the fund will be used to support and scale companies that are already open for business:
The Fund is expected to invest in about 10 companies over the next 18 months or so. We will primarily focus on more mature, revenue-generating companies than our typical Seed and Series A venture investments.
Pantera stated that the fund will invest in firms across multiple crypto sectors such as blockchain infrastructure, nonfungible token (NFT) platforms, Web3 gaming, the Metaverse, exchanges and decentralized finance (DeFi).
In the firm’s April 5 newsletter, the Pantera CEO also stated that the funds will be “smaller, more targeted, and therefore more concentrated than a typical growth fund” as he emphasized his bullishness on having multiple deals already in place:
For the first time in our nine years, we have three very compelling growth-stage deals locked in all at the same time. That catalyzed us to offer a special fund to help Limited Partners gain exposure to these growth-stage deals plus seven to nine more we will invest in over the next year.
We are now -56% below the 11-year exponential growth trend. The markets have rarely been so cheap relative to the trend.— Dan Morehead (@dan_pantera) April 6, 2022
Crypto is undervalued in my opinion.
More thoughts here: https://t.co/JKVGi8BHwR pic.twitter.com/95F32y6RPc
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
No Bitcoin: Mozilla will only accept Proof of Stake crypto donations
The company has decided to begin accepting PoS crypto again after an outcry against Bitcoin forced it to suspend such donations earlier this year. The company behind the Firefox internet browser Mozilla is attempting to appease its environmentally-conscious community.
Solana price threatens a 20% crash despite Robinhood listing
Solana price seems to be suffering a worse fate compared to few altcoins and is a result of the Bitcoin crash. A recovery above immediate hurdles will allow SOL to restart its upswing, but a failure could result in further descent.
Cardano price could rally 50% to $1.40
Cardano price could rally towards $1.40 as the price action displays early bullish signals. Traders should analyze the technicals thoroughly before placing an entry. ADA price is forming a bullish cup-and-handle pattern.
Dogecoin price consolidates in a make or break zone as price trades at $0.1350
Dogecoin price is displaying mixed signals in an overall bull market. Last week's thesis mentioned a lack of intelligent money interest in the popular meme token based on technicals.
Bitcoin: Road to $52,000 is paved
Bitcoin price is at an interesting point in its journey over the past three weeks. After breaching a massive hurdle, BTC continued heading higher but has retraced over the last three days. Despite the recent drawdown, BTC has a high probability of an uptrend.