- Pantera Capital had predicted that Bitcoin would hit $115,000 by August 2021.
- BTC would require a 900% annual growth rate to reach this target in one year.
- Pantera founder, Dan Morehead, believes that Bitcoin will hit the $100K mark in two years.
In a recent interview, Dan Morehead, the founder of Bitcoin investment firm Pantera Capital, mentioned an investment letter published by the company. According to this letter, Pantera has predicted that Bitcoin will hit $115,000 by August 2021. This prediction is based on the stock-to-flow model.
Morehead said that he still believes that the prediction could come true, even if that means that BTC will have to surge by its present value by nearly ten times. However, he added that his personal prediction is a bit more modest.
My common response is it's been growing at 209% for nine years, I think it's going to grow at least 209% over the next couple years and that puts you at $100 000, probably in two years; but I do think that will happen.
If BTC continues to scale at 209% annually, then it will reach the $100,000 mark in 1.92 years. The coin would require a 900% annual growth rate to reach $115,000 in just one year. The founder further noted that he is tired of cynics who continuously ask what “Bitcoin’s killer app” is. In his opinion, Bitcoin itself is the killer app and its primary use case is a store of value.
BTC/USD bulls are currently recovering the price following four straight bearish days. It's presently priced at $11,569. You can read up our price forecast report here.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
