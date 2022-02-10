Over the last decade, mobile gaming has advanced dramatically. Many app and game producers are turning to cryptocurrency as a method of rewarding players to stay current with the times.

Several financial advancements have emerged as a result of Bitcoin's existence. There are many advantages to storing money without a bank, including having access to funds worldwide with no entity in between. Becoming resistant to central banking monetary changes is just one among them. We've seen blockchain bonuses start to materialize in NFT P2E games.

What are Play to Earn (P2E) games?

Play-to-Earn (P2E) games are early-stage metaverse platforms that use innovative economic systems to generate consistent income by playing. Until recently, earning a living from playing video games was mainly limited to e-sport athletes or content providers.

P2E enables gamers to make money by purchasing and selling in-game NFTs or completing tasks in exchange for crypto rewards. Esports is now a multibillion-dollar industry, with gamers no longer sitting on the sidelines as spectators. The worldwide business is presently valued at more than $300 billion, driven by an increase in new gamers seeking social contact.

With the advent of blockchain technology, the video gaming business model has transformed. Play-to-earn games may generate revenue from cryptocurrencies or NFTs rather than just game developers and distributors. Here is a look at some P2E games worth your time and investments.

Top P2E games with exceptional economies

Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a Pokemon-themed NFT game based on the Nintendo franchise. The main feature of Axie Infinity is tactical, ability-based combat. Three Axies—fantastical, rotund creatures that are also tradable NFTs—are controlled by the player. Players receive Smooth Love Potion (SLP) to win fights.

Today, AXE is one of the most popular NFT games, with a total NFT trading volume of $2.6 billion. Those Axies with the most outstanding performance score are rewarded with the highest price on the Axie Infinity NFT marketplace.

In essence, three digital assets power the multi-billion dollar economy of Axie Infinity: Smooth Love Potion (SLP) for Axie breeding and Axies as NFTs, which are the foundation of the economy. Finally, the Axie Infinity (AXS) cryptocurrency is a blockchain game's native governance token. The term "Axie

Gods Unchained

It's no surprise that God's Unchained looks fantastic. It is the first blockchain game released on Immutable X, founded by Robbie. This ZK Rollup scalability solution for Ethereum offers low fees and quick transactions. Both players can sell NFT cards and GODS tokens for real money. The latter is limited to 500 million coins.

The game is free to play, and new players receive a free 70-card deck when they first start. Gods Unchained has two different modes: solo and constructed. The solo mode allows you to duel against bots, while the constructed mode lets you compete against other players. Players earn Flux by winning games, which can make standard cards rare. Users can also combine cards to create higher-quality cards to sell on marketplaces.

Mines of Dalarnia

The Mines of Dalarnia is an action-adventure game that uses a new blockchain-powered real-estate market. The player base is split between two opposing groups: miners and landowners. Similar to an arcade platformer game, the player controls a miner in this video game.

All purchases in the game, including upgrades, skill growth, governance, transaction costs, and more, are paid for using in-game currency DAR. The maximum amount of DAR coins issued is 800 million.

Developers introduced the Mining Apes NFT collection to the Dalaria metaverse in October 2021, bringing new building opportunities and gameplay possibilities.

Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds is a game where you can earn in-game currency, called Trilium (TLM), which you can trade for real money. The goal of the game is to collect as much Trilium as possible. In the game, players take on the role of a 2055 adventurer who has discovered a metaverse in which everything can be tokenized through NFTs.

It permits gamers to acquire sophisticated in-game tools to enhance their mining efficiency. After completing a task, each passenger may collect up to five NFTs. Players may also compete against one another on the BSC blockchain as they explore the various planets in the game.

The Sandbox

The Sandbox was initially developed as a mobile game by Pixowl in 2012. It's a Play-to-Earn metaverse, where players can buy land, play games, and even create their own game. It was purchased later by Animoca Brands and re-launched as an NFT-powered metaverse game in late 2021.

The Sandbox has ties to several high-profile figures, including Atari and CryptoKitties, the South China Morning Post, and The Walking Dead.

Developing cutting-edge video games is a costly and time-consuming process. Blockchain games add an extra layer of complexity to the mix by demanding that developers thoroughly understand tokenomics. Azur games offer guidance on gaming and monetizing game content.

Axes Metaverse

Azur Games is a mobile game developer and publisher formed in 2017. They are one of the world's top-5 mobile game publishers by downloads. The company is launching a new world of play-to-earn (p2e) gaming for users worldwide through their Axes.io battle-royal game.

Axes Metaverse is designed to let players own their characters, in-game assets, and lands. The metaverse is centered around Axes Hunters: playable NFT characters stored on the Binance Smart Chain.

Conclusion

Play-to-earn games combine the enjoyment of video games with the potential to earn money truly. However, there is no such thing as "usual" earnings regarding investments, and your profits may differ.

Even though there is already a plethora of P2E games, more projects are anticipated to be released in the future as new gaming models develop.