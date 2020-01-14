The company has invested in several promising crypto companies.

For the last ten years, Jonathan Johnson, Overstock CEO and Medici Ventures President, has been investing in several crypto companies. He spoke about Medici's portfolio of companies and said that many of them are shipping products. He also believes that early adopters are driving the ecosystem.

In an interview at the Digital Money Forum during CES 2020, he said:

There will always be early adopters who take it and it will become more widespread. I think we're in the early adopter stage of product in production, not the widespread stage quite yet. Johnson says that the real value that blockchain brings isn’t clear but as the use cases become more visible, the value will be understood. He sees firms like Voatz as leading the way when it comes to blockchain-based solutions. He said:

It's understanding which problems the technology solves. So, for example, in the voting space, it's overseas voters. It's military personnel and their families. Or it's disabled voters where the mayor has to have a compliance mechanism to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

He also believes that mass adoption comes from understanding.

Blockchain technologies could [solve those problems]. So when these companies can explain the solution that they're providing, then I think it becomes more readily adopted.



